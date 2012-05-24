(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 24 -
Overview
-- Luxembourg-based automotive supplier TMD Friction Group has redeemed
EUR63 million of its EUR160 million notes since the beginning of the year, funded
by a subordinated shareholder loan from parent Nisshinbo.
-- As a result, we are revising the recovery rating on the senior secured
notes to '3' from '4', and affirming the issue rating at 'BB'.
-- We are revising downward our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for TMD
to 'b' from 'b+' due to the company's recent underperformance and our lower
base-case assumptions for 2012.
-- We are affirming the corporate credit rating at 'BB' due to our view
of parent-subsidiary considerations.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that our credit metrics
for TMD will remain consistent with an SACP of 'b' and the benefits of the new
ownership.
Rating Action
On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term
corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-based automotive supplier TMD Friction
Group S.A. (TMD) at 'BB'.
We also affirmed our issue rating on TMD's EUR97 million senior secured notes
outstanding at 'BB'. We revised the recovery rating on the notes to '3' from
'4' following the partial redemption of TMD's senior secured notes, reflecting
our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a
payment default.