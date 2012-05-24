(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 -

Overview

-- Luxembourg-based automotive supplier TMD Friction Group has redeemed EUR63 million of its EUR160 million notes since the beginning of the year, funded by a subordinated shareholder loan from parent Nisshinbo.

-- As a result, we are revising the recovery rating on the senior secured notes to '3' from '4', and affirming the issue rating at 'BB'.

-- We are revising downward our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for TMD to 'b' from 'b+' due to the company's recent underperformance and our lower base-case assumptions for 2012.

-- We are affirming the corporate credit rating at 'BB' due to our view of parent-subsidiary considerations.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that our credit metrics for TMD will remain consistent with an SACP of 'b' and the benefits of the new ownership.

Rating Action

On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-based automotive supplier TMD Friction Group S.A. (TMD) at 'BB'.

We also affirmed our issue rating on TMD's EUR97 million senior secured notes outstanding at 'BB'. We revised the recovery rating on the notes to '3' from '4' following the partial redemption of TMD's senior secured notes, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.