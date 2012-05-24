S&P base-case operating scenario

In the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011, Alliander reported a healthy 18.1% year-on-year increase in operating profit, to EUR398 million. This mainly resulted from the approved tariff increases in electricity and gas distribution for the 2011-2013 regulatory period, which was only partly offset by higher depreciation charges on Alliander's networks.

The tariff increases have positively affected the earnings of all energy distribution network companies in the Netherlands, and provide good visibility until the current regulatory period ends in December 2013. Alliander's EBITDA margin increased to 41% in 2011 from 37% in 2010, and in our base-case operating scenario we anticipate that the margin will remain stable at about 40% in 2012 and 2013.

At the beginning of 2012, Alliander began the statutory roll-out of smart gas and electricity meters required by the Dutch government. The initial phase of the roll-out program will be relatively small in scale, and the Dutch energy regulator has confirmed that the costs will be covered by the regulated tariff. That said, Alliander anticipates that roll-out costs will amount to a significant EUR60 million-EUR100 million a year until 2020.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Alliander's Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will stay above 30% in 2012, but might fall to about 25% in 2014, when the next regulatory period begins. The company's credit metrics are supported by its moderate capital investment requirements over the period, which we believe can be funded to a large extent with internal sources. Our forecasts exclude the effect of any potential acquisitions, adverse regulatory interventions, or extraordinary returns to shareholders. In this respect, we note that Alliander's financial policy includes a number of minimum financial ratio requirements. These include FFO to debt of more than 20%, which is lower than the company's projections and our base case.

Alliander's adjusted ratio of FFO to debt improved to 33.2% in 2011, from 27.4% in 2010, due to the increase in net profits and a moderate reduction in adjusted debt. Adjusted debt to capital fell to 37.2% in 2011, from 39.3% the previous year. We consider both these ratios to be strong for the rating, resulting in significant headroom within our guideline ratios.

Alliander's strong credit metrics are further supported by proceeds from a EUR500 million issue of hybrid securities in November 2010, of which it has retained a material portion. We net unrestricted cash and marketable securities, including the hybrid proceeds, from debt. Alliander issued the securities to increase its financial flexibility, in part due to the ongoing consolidation of the distribution network sector in the Netherlands. We understand from Alliander that no mergers or acquisitions are imminent, however.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1'. We view Alliander's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by about 1.5x over the next 12 months.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate liquidity sources in the next 12 months of about EUR1.7 billion. These include:

-- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of EUR531 million.

-- An available EUR600 million under the undrawn committed bank facility maturing on July 15, 2016.

-- FFO of about EUR550 million.

On the same date, we estimate Alliander's liquidity needs over the subsequent 12 months to be about EUR1.1 billion, comprising:

-- Short-term debt maturities of EUR509 million.

-- Capital expenditures of about EUR480 million.

-- Dividends of about EUR110 million.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that Alliander will continue to report robust cash flow-based debt coverage ratios over the medium term, supported by healthy tariff increases in the 2011-2013 regulatory period. We would consider a one-notch upgrade to 'AA-' if, following discussions with management, we believe that the company is able to sustainably report adjusted FFO to debt of about 25%, while maintaining an unchanged business risk profile.

We would likely revise the outlook to stable if we believed that the company was likely to recapitalize its balance sheet to be in line with its publicly stated FFO to debt minimum ratio requirement of 20%--either through an extraordinary dividend distribution, negative regulatory intervention, or further sector consolidation in The Netherlands.

