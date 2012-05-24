We view Isola's business risk profile as "vulnerable," primarily reflecting
its moderate overall competitive position in the global PCB laminate industry
and high fixed costs, making it particularly susceptible to industry
volatility. Though Isola is the leading laminate supplier to PCB fabricators
in the U.S. and Europe and has strength in certain higher performance product
categories, the company is a modest overall player within the PCB laminate
industry. It has only an estimated 7% share of the global PCB laminate market
and competes with companies are significantly larger, more diversified, and
better capitalized. The company also has a short track record of operating at
its current profitability levels.
We assess Isola's financial profile as "aggressive." Despite many equity-like
characteristics, we analytically treat the company's convertible preferred
certificates (CPCs) and accrued preferred interests as debt. As a result,
March 2012 leverage is about 8x on a trailing-12-month basis when adjusting
for operating leases, unfunded pensions, and the company's CPCs. Excluding the
noncash-pay CPCs, the total adjusted trailing leverage would be about 5.5x.
The company's ultimate parent stated in its S-1 registration statement that it
will use the net proceeds from an IPO, together with proceeds from a new
senior secured credit facility, to prepay all of its existing term loans and
mezzanine debt. Additionally, as part of a corporate reorganization to occur
immediately prior to the IPO, the company's CPCs will be converted into common
shares.
Revenues for the quarter ended March 2012 were $152 million, a 5%
year-over-year decline, though it was up 10% sequentially. Year-over-year
declines were due to lower volumes, partly offset by improved average sales
prices (ASPs). EBITDA margin improved over 200 basis points to 19.7% year over
year, a multiyear quarterly peak, due to improved product mix and
significantly improved material costs. However, we do not expect current
EBITDA margins to continue through the year, as pricing pressure from
customers offsets the benefits of lower commodity costs.
Liquidity
We view Isola's liquidity profile as "adequate." We calculate cash sources to
include existing cash balances of about $51 million and modest cash flow from
operations. We expect cash uses to consist of capital spending of about $20
million and increased working capital uses over the next 12 months. We also
expect coverage of cash uses to exceed 1.2x for the next 12 months and net
sources to be positive, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA.
Relevant aspects of Isola's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- Isola does not have a revolving credit facility, but we expect the
company to maintain cash balances sufficient to meet capital investments and
debt repayments in the near term.
-- We do not expect Isola to undertake any acquisitions or shareholder
payments which could stress the liquidity.
-- The company has adequate cushion with its term loan leverage covenant.
Recovery analysis
Isola's senior secured facility has a recovery rating of '3', indicating
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default,
and resulting in a 'B' issue-level rating, the same as the corporate credit
rating. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on Isola, published Nov. 21, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)
CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's will monitor the progress of the IPO and the size and
ultimate use of the proceeds. We will also assess Isola's business prospects
in determining the rating outcome. We could consider an upgrade if net IPO
proceeds resulted in debt reduction in the 4.5x area, but any potential
upgrade would be limited to one notch.
