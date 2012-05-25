BRIEF-Beijing Capital Development's contract sales up 17.6 pct in Jan-May
* Says its contract sales up 17.6 percent y/y at 33.4 billion yuan in Jan-May
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 25 - Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 notes' ratings will not be affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing series of notes to a total of EUR934.3m. Fitch notes that the series amounts will be increased effective 25 May 2012.
The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:
Series 2010-1: EUR45,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR201,000,000
Series 2010-2: EUR45,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR201,000,000
Series 2010-4: EUR45,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR201,000,000
Series 2011-1: EUR30,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR132,900,000
Series 2011-2: EUR22,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR98,900,000
Following the top-up, the total amounts of the series are still below the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see 'Fitch Affirms VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 Notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable', dated 25 November 2011, available on www.fitchratings.com).
* Says it completes full acquisition of Shenzhen-based technology firm as planed