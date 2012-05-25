May 25 - Fitch Ratings said that Cableuropa S.A.'s (Cableuropa or ONO) recently announced
bank refinancing combined with the strength of its operating and financial results, provide
solid support for Fitch's view of the sector and the company's ratings. The company has a
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with a Positive Outlook.
Current conditions - both in economic terms and the financing environment in Spain - make
liquidity and market access an important (and potentially overriding) feature of any credit
view. With the closing of the EUR1.4bn bank deal, along with the earlier success in 2012 in the
bond market (when Cableuropa raised USD1.0bn in senior secured 2018 bonds) the company has
demonstrated solid debt market access and has put its maturity profile on a similar footing to
more highly rated and less regionally challenged peers such as Telenet ('BB'/Stable) and Virgin
Media ('BB+'/Stable).
ONO's bank deal sees the majority of bank maturities pushed out to 2017/2018, which along
with its long dated bond maturities, effectively alleviates financing pressures.
The success of both its bank and bond financing in 2012 demonstrates investor appetite for
the sector, and highlights how companies with the right business model remain financeable
despite one of the most difficult periods in the eurozone's history.
Fitch cautions that with a total of USD1.225bn of dollar denominated bonds, and no overseas
earnings, a currency mismatch exists, with in Fitch's view, eurozone concerns are likely to
sustain euro weakness at least in the near term. High rates of unemployment, the collapse of the
property sector and uncertain long term effects of austerity in Spain, all underpin caution in
the rating, despite financial metrics that provide ratings headroom.
The effectiveness of the cable model is evident in recent Cableuropa results which contrast
with those of Telefonica ('BBB+/Stable'). The Spanish incumbent is undergoing
significant pressure in its domestic operations, with Spanish revenues in Q112 down by 10.7%,
including mobile revenues down 13.7%. Top-line pressure of this scale is inevitably putting
pressure on margins, with the Q112 domestic EBITDA margin of 42.8% down by 1.4 percentage
points.
In contrast, Cableuropa posted Q112 revenues 5% ahead year on year. While some margin
pressure was reported (due to an increase in low margin wholesale revenues), an EBITDA margin of
48.6%, down 0.5 percentage points, was nonetheless solid and highlights the resilience of both
the company and the sector.
Notably, ONO is growing its small and medium sized enterprise (SME) business, where revenues
were ahead by 13.4%. With margins at similar levels to the (high margin) residential fibre
operations, traction in the SME segment should, in the agency's view, provide some offset to
competitive pressures likely to persist in the residential business given actions being taken by
Telefonica to defend its domestic business.