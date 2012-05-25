(To remove the RIC SCB.BK which was wrongly inserted beside text)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 25 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed Thailand-based SCB Asset Management Co.,
Ltd.'s (SCBAM) National Asset Manager Rating at 'M2+(tha)'.
The affirmation recognises the company's established history of fund management, its strong
domestic market position and the strength of support from its single shareholder - Siam
Commercial Bank Plc (SCB, 'AA(tha)'/Stable/'F1+(tha)'). SCBAM benefits from its parent's
distribution capacity, and extensive resources in risk management, compliance and IT.
The rating also reflects SCBAM's experienced senior management and investment staff despite
the departure of co-Chief Investment Officer (co-CIO) for equity investment management. The
rating is further supported by the stability of its fixed income investment process and by the
fact that its asset allocation department is establishing a track record of positive
performance. Despite a delay, its IT upgrade project of middle-to-back office functions is now
mostly completed and has resulted in a higher level of automation in updating portfolio holdings
and calculation of net asset value.
The main challenges facing SCBAM are growing its market share and assets under management
(AuM) amid intensifying competition. There is also scope for stabilising staff turnover in
equity investment management and improving the performance of equity funds. Other challenges
include continued upgrade of the IT platform without delay or operational disruption.