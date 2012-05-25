(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SK Hynix Inc.'s (Hynix) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Hynix's senior unsecured rating at 'BB'.

The ratings reflect the cyclical nature of the memory semiconductor industry and, consequently, volatility in Hynix's operating results. The ratings also reflect Hynix's position as the world's second largest manufacturer of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and a credit profile that remains commensurate with its current ratings despite operating losses since Q311. In addition, the company's ratings are rated a notch above its standalone level, reflecting actual and implied support from the parent, SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKT, 'A-'/Stable).

Fitch expects the operating environment for DRAM manufacturing to improve as over-supply eases over the next 12-18 months. This is due to the likely reduction in Elpida Inc.'s output capacity following its filing for bankruptcy protection, as well as DRAM makers' conservative capex plans for 2012. Therefore, Fitch forecasts that Hynix's EBIT margin is likely to turn around in Q212, backed by a recovery in DRAM prices.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Hynix's financial profile is likely to remain intact over the next 12-18 months. Its large cash balance of KRW3.4trn at end-Q112, partly supported by an equity injection from SKT amounting to KRW2.3trn in February 2012, should enable the company to comfortably cover its capex requirement, mainly in NAND, of about KRW4.2trn in 2012.

Fitch may consider a negative rating action if funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage increases above 3x (2011: 1.7x) or if EBIT margin (2011: 3.1%) weakens on a sustained basis. Any indication of weakening ties between SKT and Hynix may also result in a negative rating action. Conversely, Fitch may consider a positive rating action if Hynix's FFO-adjusted leverage remains below 2x, or if EBIT margin rises above 6% with positive free cash flow generation on a sustained basis.