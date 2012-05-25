BRIEF-Global Infotech completes full acquisition of Shenzhen-based technology firm
* Says it completes full acquisition of Shenzhen-based technology firm as planed
LONDON May 25 Europe's biggest bank HSBC warned the Euro zone crisis and increased regulation could affect its future performance and said it was looking to deploy capital in markets where it can expect higher growth.
"There remain factors affecting our performance that are beyond our immediate control - from the eurozone to the future regulation of the industry - we have gained real traction over the past year in those areas we can control," Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told the bank's annual meeting on Friday.
HSBC re-affirmed its target of doubling the annual revenue boost it expected from its turnaround plan to $2 billion.
VIENNA, June 9 Austria's central bank has raised its forecasts for economic growth in the country this year and next, saying accelerating exports and robust consumer spending would lift gross domestic product.