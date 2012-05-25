(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intra Mortgage Finance 1 Srl (IMF 1), as
follows:
Class A (ISIN IT0003405989) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN IT0003405997) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN IT0003406003) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations reflect the sufficient level of credit enhancement (CE)
available to the rated notes, as well as the stable performance of the pool,
which remains in line with Fitch's initial expectations. The Negative Outlook on
the class A notes reflects the Outlook on the Italian sovereign Issuer Default
Rating (see "Fitch: SF Impact of Spanish, Italian & Irish Sovereign Rating
Actions", dated 01 February 2012 and available on www.fitchratings.com).
Note redemption is currently sequential, and with a fully funded reserve fund of
EUR11.9m, Fitch expects a further build-up in the credit support available to
the notes.
Delinquencies are defined as loans with an unpaid instalment for at least 25
days. Upon seven monthly, five quarterly or three semi-annually unpaid
instalments the loan is classified as defaulted. The transaction features a
provisioning mechanism whereby the outstanding balance of defaulted loans is
fully written off using available excess revenue. To date, the issuer has
successfully provisioned all defaulted loans. In the absence of a detailed
breakdown of delinquent loans, Fitch applied more conservative assumptions in
deriving the probability of default of the underlying loans. The analysis showed
that despite the additional stresses applied, the notes have sufficient credit
support to withstand their respective rating stresses.
The reserve fund target amount is subject to certain triggers, and could step up
to EUR14m should the delinquency ratio reach 10% of the current pool balance.
Alternatively it can step down to EUR4.7m upon the full repayment of the class A
notes. Based on the delinquency and principal payment trends observed in the
pool on the past few payment dates (around 6% and 20% on average, respectively),
Fitch expects the reserve to remain fully funded at its current amount on the
upcoming payment dates. In addition, the class A notes are also expected to
remain outstanding in the near term (EUR22m as of the last April 2012 payment
date), which is why Fitch did not incorporate any CE reduction in its analysis
of the transaction. As a result, the ratings on the notes were affirmed, while
the Outlooks on the class B and C notes remain Stable
There is a class B and C notes interest deferral trigger in the structure. Upon
the breach of the cumulative default ratios of 18% (for the class B notes) and
13.6% (class C), interest paid on these notes would become subordinate to the
principal payments in the transaction's priority of payments. According to
Fitch's reading of the transaction documentation, the trigger should be linked
to the cumulative gross defaults, which stood at 8.5% of the initial portfolio
balance in March 2012. However, the servicer has opted to link the trigger to
the net cumulative default ratio (presently at 3.2% of the initial pool
balance). In Fitch's view, this interpretation of the documentation understates
the level of defaults for the purposes of trigger calculation.
IMF 1's highly seasoned pool (127.9 months; as of March 2012 at 12.2% of the
initial pool balance) comprises a mix of residential and commercial loans (11.5%
of the current pool compared to 26.6% at close). Because commercial loans are
deemed to be have a higher default probability compared to the residential pool,
Fitch applied additional hits, in line with its criteria. The agency also
adjusted the market value declines for this portion of the portfolio, as per its
'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations
(SME CLOs)', dated 06 June 2011.