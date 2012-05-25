(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 -

OVERVIEW

-- As of the last payment date on April 27, the class D notes have defaulted on their interest payment.

-- Consequently, we have lowered to 'D (sf)' our rating on the class D notes.

-- Bancaja 11 closed in July 2007 and is collateralized by first-ranking mortgages originated by Bancaja. Following the consolidation of Bancaja into Bankia, Bankia is now acting as servicer of the underlying collateral.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' its credit rating on Bancaja 11, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos's class D notes. Our ratings on the other classes of notes are unaffected (see list below).

On March 15, 2012, we took various rating actions on Bancaja 11 (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On Bancaja 10 And Bancaja 11's Spanish RMBS Notes Following Review"). Among those rating actions, we lowered our rating on the class D notes to 'CCC (sf)' from 'B (sf)', stating that the class D notes would fail to pay timely interest on the April 2012 interest payment date (IPD), due to a breach of the interest-deferral trigger for this class.