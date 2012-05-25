May 25 -

Summary analysis -- Assa Abloy AB --------------------------------- 25-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Security systems

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 045387

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Sep-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based lock manufacturer Assa Abloy AB reflect our view of the group's strong position in the moderately cyclical lock and door markets, its highly diverse customer base in both mature and growth markets, and its innovative product portfolio--all of which support the company's strong and stable operating performance and cash flow generation. We consider these positive factors to be mitigated by the company's aggressive acquisition-led growth policy and historically high dividend payouts, which have resulted in weak debt-protection measures for the ratings. We consider a further mitigating factor to be the company's exposure to increasing competition in some growth markets.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that Assa Abloy will achieve mid-single-digit growth of about 6%-7%, including acquisitions, in 2012, on the back of a slowing macroeconomic environment, particularly in the global construction sector, which is closely related to the company's operations. However, because about two-thirds of sales are recurrent and stem from lock and security door replacements, and because 75% of end customers and users are either professional or institutional (as opposed to consumer or residential), we consider Assa Abloy one of the better-equipped companies to handle an economic downturn. This compares favorably with other capital goods peers, which have a much lower share of aftermarket sales or are more directly exposed to economic swings, for example in consumer confidence. In addition, Assa Abloy will most likely add to its top line through acquisitions, which is one of its core strategies.

Owing to the group's stable sales, strong market position and pricing power, and continuous cost cutting, we anticipate an EBITDA margin of 18%-19% in 2012 compared with 18.4% 2011 and 19.2% in 2010.