The 'BBB+' underlying debt rating reflects the following credit risks:
-- There are challenges in successfully executing a large-scale (although technically
straightforward and repetitive) GBP1.5 billion construction works program on 523 new-build and
refurbished buildings across four garrisons over an eight-year period.
-- The project depends on the performance of the industrial shareholders (Carillion PLC
and Kellogg Brown & Root Ltd. ) although ring-fencing arrangements limit
ProjectCo's exposure. Under our counterparty criteria, sufficient liquidity is available such
that the rating on the project is not constrained by the credit quality of the construction
joint venture contractor Aspire Defence Capital Works (ADCW).
-- ProjectCo retains life cycle risk on all assets (except for utilities). Although the
technical advisor (TA), EC Harris, views the life cycle arrangements as appropriate, we note
that the project remains exposed to an increase in life cycle costs.
-- The project has an aggressive financial structure, although this is typical of the PFI
sector. The ratio of senior debt to total funds is 92%, and base-case senior annual debt service
coverage ratios (ADSCRs) are 1.32x minimum and 1.37x on average. When calculated without
interest income the minimum ADSCR is 1.26x and the average is 1.32x.
-- Unitary payments are made according to a schedule specified in the project agreement.
Deductions are made if units of space are unavailable, performance standards are below specified
levels, or extra delays occur. The project's funding structure therefore relies partly on
ProjectCo's timely completion of assets, and on revenues from operations.
These risks are offset by the following credit strengths:
-- The main construction phases have continued to progress smoothly and a significant
portion of the works are now complete. ProjectCo has now completed all firm works (works that
had a lump-sum fixed price agreed at financial close) and fixed works (works that had an agreed
price subject to inflation). Construction remains on schedule for completion in 2014, two years
earlier than planned at financial close.
-- Third-party financial support in the construction phase comprises letters of credit from
institutions that are rated 'AA-' or better. These provide 20% of the principal amount of credit
support--effectively the aggregate capital value of the firm works and the fixed works at any
point in time, including firmed competed works (non-index-linked) and excluding assets accepted
into service.
-- Above-average project liquidity is available during construction, owing to the cost
approach to key contracts and to dedicated reserves available during construction and
operations. These reserves take the form of inflation reserve and liquidity reserve accounts in
the construction period and a six-month debt service reserve account (DSRA) during operations.
-- ProjectCo's operational requirements relate to a relatively standard set of hard and soft
facilities management (FM) services that have presented no particular delivery challenge to
date.
-- The project's revenue stream is based on availability, with no volume or market exposure
and no dependence on third-party revenues. The TA regards the payment mechanism as relatively
benign (although complex), with significant underperformance by ProjectCo required before
material deductions are incurred.
-- ProjectCo's only revenue source, the MOD, benefits from excellent credit quality. We do
not expect that the recent Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) will weaken the
project's strong rationale.
-- Strong relationships are being maintained between the key contract parties.
Liquidity
Aspire benefits from above-average liquidity during the construction period as a result of
an inflation reserve account and a liquidity reserve account. When the project is operational,
liquidity will be provided by a six-month DSRA and a major maintenance reserve.
Recovery analysis
The debt has a recovery rating of '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. To date, however, there has been limited experience
of loss or default regarding U.K. public-private partnerships or PFI projects.
The senior debt benefits from a strong security package, covenants, and contractual features
that are standard compensation for U.K. PFI projects. The creditor-friendly U.K. insolvency
framework allows secured creditors with step-in rights and floating charges to appoint an
administrative receiver to enforce security and therefore control the insolvency process.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the SPUR if the project
maintains a strong financial profile and operating performance over the next two years. An
upgrade would also be contingent on the project maintaining a good working relationship with the
MoD.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the project's operational or financial performance
were to weaken, or if there were a material weakening in its relationship with the MoD.
