(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Teller A/S (Teller) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook and a Short-term IDR of 'B'. At the same time, the agency has assigned Teller a Support Rating of '3'.

Teller's ratings reflect its potentially large exposure to operational risk, which is mitigated by strong liquidity management. The ratings also reflect its strong franchise in Nordic merchant acquiring of international payment cards and low credit losses. Teller operates in Denmark, Sweden and Norway as a payment institution.

The ratings are sensitive to any notable increase in Teller's risk appetite, through less prudent liquidity management or expansion into higher risk regions or market segments, which could put downward pressure on the ratings. However, downside risk is somewhat offset by Fitch's assumption of potential support from its owners in case of need.

Operational risk is substantial and could manifest itself both via credit losses, for example if fraud was not identified, or a collapse of the payment systems. For the latter, if payments to Teller were delayed and Teller remains liable to honour payments, it would be likely to lead to a stressed liquidity situation. However, in Fitch's opinion, on-balance sheet and contingent liquidity facilities are adequate to sustain a short-term system disruption.

Fitch has assigned a Support Rating of '3', indicating a moderate probability of support. The agency believes that there is a reasonable propensity that the ultimate owners, including a number of Nordic banks and the Danish central bank, would support the entity, given its important role in the Nordic payments system. This is supported by the relatively small size of Teller compared to the combined balance sheets of its owners.

Teller is the Danish sister company of Teller AS ('BB+'/Stable), both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Danish holding company Nets Holding A/S (not rated) which was established in 2010 with the merger of Nordito AS and PBS Holding A/S. Both Teller and Teller A/S are active in international card acquiring, and share the same management and support functions.