(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Teller A/S (Teller) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook and a Short-term IDR of 'B'. At the same time, the agency
has assigned Teller a Support Rating of '3'.
Teller's ratings reflect its potentially large exposure to operational risk,
which is mitigated by strong liquidity management. The ratings also reflect its
strong franchise in Nordic merchant acquiring of international payment cards and
low credit losses. Teller operates in Denmark, Sweden and Norway as a payment
institution.
The ratings are sensitive to any notable increase in Teller's risk appetite,
through less prudent liquidity management or expansion into higher risk regions
or market segments, which could put downward pressure on the ratings. However,
downside risk is somewhat offset by Fitch's assumption of potential support from
its owners in case of need.
Operational risk is substantial and could manifest itself both via credit
losses, for example if fraud was not identified, or a collapse of the payment
systems. For the latter, if payments to Teller were delayed and Teller remains
liable to honour payments, it would be likely to lead to a stressed liquidity
situation. However, in Fitch's opinion, on-balance sheet and contingent
liquidity facilities are adequate to sustain a short-term system disruption.
Fitch has assigned a Support Rating of '3', indicating a moderate probability of
support. The agency believes that there is a reasonable propensity that the
ultimate owners, including a number of Nordic banks and the Danish central bank,
would support the entity, given its important role in the Nordic payments
system. This is supported by the relatively small size of Teller compared to the
combined balance sheets of its owners.
Teller is the Danish sister company of Teller AS ('BB+'/Stable), both of which
are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Danish holding company Nets Holding A/S
(not rated) which was established in 2010 with the merger of Nordito AS and PBS
Holding A/S. Both Teller and Teller A/S are active in international card
acquiring, and share the same management and support functions.