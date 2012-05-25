(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Performance of the underlying collateral, observed since closing in December 2011, in this transaction is in line with our closing analysis and our surveillance assumptions.

-- We have therefore affirmed our rating on the class A notes, the only rated class of notes in this transaction.

-- The transaction's trustee, Ahorro y Titulizacion S.G.F.T., acting on behalf of the issuer, has requested the withdrawal of our rating in this transaction, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes.

-- We have therefore withdrawn our rating on the class A notes.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of first-ranking residential mortgage loans originated by Celeris in Spain for debt consolidation purposes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and subsequently withdrew its 'AA (sf)' credit rating on AyT Celeris Hipotecario I, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A notes.

The transaction's trustee, Ahorro y Titulizacion S.G.F.T. (AyT), acting of behalf of the issuer, has requested the withdrawal of our rating on the class A notes (the only rated class of notes). The request has been sent to us and communicated to the different transaction parties, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes.