May 25 -

Summary analysis -- Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Bermuda

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Apr-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd. (SZIH) reflects the company's 'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the Shenzhen municipal government will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress.

SZIH's SACP reflects our assessment of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile.

In our opinion, SZIH's business risk profile benefits from: (1) the company's stable cash flow from its toll road portfolio; (2) its good quality assets; (3) its strong position in its home market; and (4) ongoing support from the Shenzhen municipal government.

We expect SZIH's toll roads, which are primarily located in Shenzhen where it has 60% market share, to have a moderate rate of traffic growth over the next two years. Most of these roads have an established operating record. Guangdong's continued economic growth, high car ownership, and improving road network also support SZIH's toll road business.