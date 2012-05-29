May 29 -

Summary analysis -- JSC Kaztemirtrans ----------------------------- 29-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: RAILROAD

TRANSPORTATION

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

14-Jul-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Kazakhstan's major freight wagon owner JSC Kaztemirtrans (KTT) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion of the credit quality of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ; BBB-/Stable/--; Kazakhstan national scale kzAA/--/--), KTT's 100% parent and Kazakhstan's national railway group. Since KTZ views KTT as a strategic core subsidiary, KTT is closely integrated with KTZ's freight operations and derives the bulk of its revenues from KTZ. In addition, most of the KTZ group's debt carries cross guarantees between KTZ and KTT, as well as cross-default provisions. We therefore take a consolidated view of the KTZ group and equalize our long-term rating on KTT with that on KTZ.

The rating on KTT is constrained by our view of the company's obsolete rolling stock, which results in high investment needs; high debt leverage; high exposure to foreign currency risk; contingent liabilities, owing to KTT's guarantees on KTZ group debt; and exposure to rail traffic volatility under existing short-term lease contracts.