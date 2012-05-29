BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
Summary analysis -- Kazakhstan Temir Zholy ------------------------ 29-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: Railroads
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
03-Nov-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The rating on Kazakhstan's national railway operator Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that there continues to be a "very high" likelihood that the Republic of Kazakhstan (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2, local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale kzAAA/--/--) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KTZ in the event of financial distress.
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.