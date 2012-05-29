(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit and debt
ratings on Shikoku Electric Power Co. Inc. (Shikoku Electric) to 'A' from 'A+'. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'A-1' short-term rating on the company. The outlook on the
long-term corporate credit rating is negative.
The downgrade reflects deterioration in measures of Shikoku Electric's
financial performance as a result of the suspension of all three nuclear
reactors at its Ikata power plant, which produces roughly 40% of all the power
the company generates. Higher fuel costs have eroded Shikoku Electric's
profitability following its substitution of thermal power generation for
nuclear power generation. We believe Shikoku Electric is highly likely to
maintain its policy not to pass higher costs for replacement fuel to customers
for at least the next year.