(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Generale SFH's (SG SFH, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') outstanding Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat (OFH), totalling EUR20.5bn, at 'AAA'. The OFH are all hard bullet and have residual maturities of between one year and just under 15 years.

The affirmation takes into account a slight increase in the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) to 35.1% from 34.9%, which reflects certain limitations in the originator's (Societe Generale ; SG; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') systems that have resulted in a revaluation of the credit Fitch gives to the alternative management component of the D-Factor.

The updated D-Factor is still mainly driven by potential liquidity gaps risk in the programme. Notably, Fitch previously stated that, given the small amount of equity in the programme, the OFH were exposed to the risk of pari passu termination payments being due by the SFH to the swap counterparty. This risk is exacerbated by the fact that the derivative counterparty belongs to the same banking group as the issuer, making the risk that both swap counterparty and issuer default simultaneously more pronounced (see "Fitch Assigns Societe Generale SFH's OFH Final Rating 'AAA'" dated 06 June 2011 on www.fitchratings.com).

However, this liquidity risk is now mitigated by the existence of a loan between SG SFH and SG currently sized at a minimum at 4.5% of the programme size, thus providing EUR922,500,000, and secured by highly rated securities that are not related to the SG group. This amount is sufficient to cover for current mark-to-market exposure of the SFH (currently zero). Given that there is no dynamic sizing to cover this potential liquidity constraint, Fitch will continue to monitor it. If the mark-to-market exposure becomes material, the OFH rating, on a PD basis, could be capped at that of SG.

The 'AAA' rating of SG SFH's OFH is based on SG SFH's 'A+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and an updated D-Factor of 35.1%, the combination of which limits the OFH ratings to 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis and 'AAA' when factoring in recoveries from the cover assets given a default of the OFH. Apart from a thin excess spread, the only sources of enhancement supporting the OFH at SG SFH's level are the issuer's EUR375m equity, and the secured loan between SG SFH and SG.

SG SFH is a financial institution established in April 2011 regulated by the Autorite de Controle Prudentiel (ACP, the French banking and insurance regulator) and licensed to issue OFHs under a recently introduced dedicated legislative framework. SG SFH is a 99.9% subsidiary of Societe Generale.

SG SFH's OFH are part of a EUR25bn medium-term note programme. Currently, SG SFH's assets consist exclusively of 14 series of senior notes issued by FCT R&B and rated 'AAA' by Fitch. This means the OFH-holders will ultimately be exposed to the underlying risk of the assets backing the FCT R&B transaction, consisting of French housing loans originated by SG and guaranteed by Credit Logement (see "FCT Red & Black Guaranteed Home Loans", dated 23 May 2012 and published on www.fitchratings.com).