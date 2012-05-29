(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 29 -
-- In our view, J-Power is dependent on the creditworthiness of Japan's
electric power companies (EPCOs). We also believe a restart to construction of
J-Power's Ohma nuclear power plant will be considerably delayed. Accordingly,
we take the view that measures of J-Power's financial performance will remain
vulnerable for longer than we assumed in October 2011.
-- Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term corporate credit ratings on
J-Power to 'A' from 'A+'.
-- We expect uncertainty over regulation of nuclear power generation in
Japan to continue for the next one to two years--also longer than we assumed
in October 2011.
-- The outlook is negative. This reflects our view that uncertain
business and operating conditions continue to afflict EPCOs in Japan. We
expect pressure on J-Power's ratings to continue. Previously, we had
incorporated a steady recovery in J-Power's financial ratios following the
start of operations at its nuclear plant into the ratings. However, we now
believe a restart to construction will be delayed at least one or two years.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit and debt
ratings on Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (J-Power) to 'A' from 'A+'. The outlook on the
long-term corporate credit rating is negative.
The downgrade reflects J-Power's dependence on the creditworthiness of Japan's
electric power companies (EPCOs) as a leading wholesale supplier of
electricity to these companies--based on long-term, guaranteed contracts--and
its crucial role in maintaining a nationwide network of key transmission
facilities. All EPCOs, excluding Okinawa Electric Power Co. Inc.
(AA-/Negative/A-1+), have seen their profitability drop due to higher fuel
costs to replace electricity generated at nuclear power plants. These
increasing costs have not been passed to the EPCOs' customers automatically
since the shutdown of their nuclear reactors last year. Unlike most of its
peers, J-Power does not operate any nuclear power facilities, but the
deteriorating creditworthiness of its counterparties nevertheless affects its
credit profile.