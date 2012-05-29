BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
May 29 Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), BDO Unibank, Inc, Land Bank of the Philippines & Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company
* Moody's concludes review of BPI; assigns positive outlook to four Philippine banks
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.