BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
May 29 Norway's covered bond
* Moody's explains its analysis of Norway's covered bond legal framework - first in series
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.