(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 29 -
==============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Zlomrex S.A. ---------------------------------- 29-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Stable/B Country: Poland
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Sep-2011 CCC+/B CCC+/B
11-Jun-2009 CCC-/C CCC-/C
10-Jun-2008 CCC+/C CCC+/C
08-Jan-2008 B-/B B-/B
10-Oct-2007 B/B B/B
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Poland-based steel producer Zlomrex S.A. reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services opinion of its "vulnerable" business risk profile and
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile.