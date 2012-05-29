BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
Summary analysis -- Accenture PLC --------------------------------- 29-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 00430V
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Jan-2002 A+/-- A+/--
Rationale
The rating on Ireland-based Accenture PLC reflects the company's consistently strong operating performance and "modest" financial risk profile. Somewhat offsetting these strengths is Accenture's relative concentration in the consulting and systems integration sector, making it susceptible to declines in clients' discretionary IT spending.
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.