At constant consolidation scope, our base-case scenario assumes that international operations (45% of 2011 revenues) will fuel Casino's 2012 performances. We believe international units will post mid-to-high revenue growth on a like-for-like basis and stabilize their profitability. We foresee that French operations (excluding Mercialys) will roughly maintain their reported EBIT generation at about EUR600 million, as increasing trading space should offset moderate margin erosion.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Casino's 2011 credit metrics are weaker than what we consider commensurate with the current ratings, namely a Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.2x, compared with a maximum of 3.0x, and a funds from operations (FFO) to debt ratio in line with our 25% threshold. However, we anticipate that the EUR1 billion in proceeds from the divestment of Mercialys shares and Thailand-based subsidiary Big C's capital increase, as well as the contribution of previous acquisitions, will strengthen Casino's financial position. We also believe that the group will use the cash located at international subsidiaries to repay local debt, meaning that it will qualify as surplus cash under our methodology.

If Casino fully consolidates its Brazilian subsidiary Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD; Brazil national scale brAA-/Stable/--) in 2012, we could adjust our credit ratio thresholds to better reflect the increased financial complexity caused by larger minority holdings and limited cash flow circulation within the consolidated group. More generally, we consider that our assessment of Casino's financial risk profile is based on the assumption that management would offset any shortfall in financial metrics and increasing group structure complexity with nonoperating sources of cash.

In our opinion, the probability of a purchase of Galeries Lafayette's stake in Casino's partly owned subsidiary Monoprix has increased. Still, we do not include in our adjusted debt calculation the value of the put option sold by Casino since we believe that an acquisition of the remaining 50% would not be entirely debt-financed. We will assess the risks associated with such a transaction and its potential effects on credit ratios if it materializes.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We view Casino's liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria. Our view of the group's liquidity is supported by our estimate that liquidity sources will exceed funding needs by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months.

On Dec. 31, 2011, we assess liquidity sources at approximately EUR8.7 billion, including:

-- EUR3.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents (we subtract to the reported amount EUR150 million that we considered tied to daily activity);

-- EUR2.2 billion of undrawn credit facilities maturing after 2012, of which EUR1.2 billion matures in 2015;

-- About EUR1.4 billion of unadjusted FFO generated over the next 12 months (based on a proportional consolidation of GPA);

-- EUR0.7 billion of secured asset sales; and

-- EUR0.6 billion of proceeds from a bond issuance in March 2012.

We estimate Casino's liquidity needs in the next 12 months to be about EUR4.7 billion, comprising:

-- EUR2.1 billion of short-term debt;

-- About EUR0.9 billion of seasonal fluctuation in working capital;

-- About EUR1.2 billion of capex; and

-- About EUR0.4 billion of dividends.

Casino had ample headroom under its covenants at Dec. 31, 2011, in our view, with a reported net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4x, compared to a maximum of 3.5x required by most of its credit facilities.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Casino has the willingness and ability to maintain a financial risk profile commensurate with the current rating, despite the uncertainties linked to the likely changes in consolidation scope. In particular, we believe that Casino will be able to successfully execute asset disposals in a timely fashion. We also factor in our assumption that potentially weakening credit ratios and an increasing complexity in the group's corporate structure would be offset by management's initiatives to support the financial risk profile.

We could lower the ratings if Casino were unable to post FFO to debt above 25% and debt to EBITDA below 3.0x. Such a possibility would arise in the event of marked operating underperformance or if the company is unable to fully implement its asset disposal program. Negative rating pressure would also build if we perceived a pronounced increase in execution risks or financial complexity.

Ratings upside is remote at this stage, in our view, owing to the group's increasingly complex corporate and financial structure and limited visibility in its core French retail market.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Retail Industry, Sept. 18, 2008