(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 -
Summary analysis -- Ceska Sporitelna A.S. ------------------------- 30-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Czech Republic
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Oct-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1
25-Aug-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Outlook
The negative outlook on Czech bank Ceska Sporitelna (CS) mirrors that on Erste
Group Bank AG (Erste; A/Negative/A-1), based on Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' view of CS' status as a "core" subsidiary, under its criteria. As a
result, and as long as we continue to view CS as a core subsidiary, an upgrade
or downgrade of Erste would prompt a similar action on CS.
Any change in our view of CS' core status could prompt us to downgrade CS,
because we would reduce the number of notches of uplift for parental support
that we factor into the ratings. Although unlikely at this stage, we could
reassess CS' core status if Erste were to question its majority ownership in
CS, reconsider its strategy for Central and Eastern Europe and the Czech
Republic in particular, or if CS' operating performance were to structurally
underperform compared with Erste's other businesses and affiliates.