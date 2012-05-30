(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- PT Telekomunikasi Selular --------------------- 30-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Mar-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

12-Dec-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Indonesia-based wireless operator PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) reflects the company's favorable market position, strong cash flow, and low debt. The country, macroeconomic, and transfer and convertibility (T&C) risk of Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2) and the pressure on the company's profit margin from high competition in Indonesia's wireless market temper these strengths. Our 'BBB-' T&C assessment for Indonesia constrains the rating on Telkomsel.