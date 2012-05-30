UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse to cut jobs as it pares back in London
Summary analysis -- PT Telekomunikasi Selular --------------------- 30-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Mar-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
12-Dec-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The rating on Indonesia-based wireless operator PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) reflects the company's favorable market position, strong cash flow, and low debt. The country, macroeconomic, and transfer and convertibility (T&C) risk of Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2) and the pressure on the company's profit margin from high competition in Indonesia's wireless market temper these strengths. Our 'BBB-' T&C assessment for Indonesia constrains the rating on Telkomsel.
