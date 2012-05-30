MetLife General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua to retire - memo
June 8 MetLife Inc General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua will retire at the end of the year after five years with the insurer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 -
Summary analysis -- FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fij 30-May-2012
y Sociedades Filiales
CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain
Local currency BBB-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Apr-2008 BBB-/-- --/--
19-Aug-2003 BBpi/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Spanish composite insurer FIATC, Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija, reflect its good capitalization, its strong franchise in health care and retirement services in the Spanish region of Catalonia, where it is the leading mutual insurer, and its good liquidity. These factors are offset by the company's lack of national scale and relatively small size, marginal non-life reserving, high reliance of capital adequacy on unrealized gains on properties, and the difficult economic and financial climate in Spain.
June 8 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce elected Tom Wilson, chief executive and chairman of property and casualty insurer Allstate Corp, as chairman, the business lobby group said on Thursday.