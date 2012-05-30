MetLife General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua to retire - memo
June 8 MetLife Inc General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua will retire at the end of the year after five years with the insurer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
May 30 Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance (12) Limited and Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
* Moody's assigns an A3 rating to Hutchison's proposed notes; outlook negative
June 8 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce elected Tom Wilson, chief executive and chairman of property and casualty insurer Allstate Corp, as chairman, the business lobby group said on Thursday.