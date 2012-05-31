The company has expanded its hypermarket business into China to improve its geographic diversity, but overseas business is continuing to make losses with about Korean won (KRW) 90 billion operating losses in 2011. E-Mart has restructured its Chinese operations and reduced its total stores in China to 16 from 27 in 2011 through the closure or sale of underperforming stores. We view that the success of this restructuring remains to be seen, given the company's small operating scale in China and intensifying competition amongst global and local retailers. Nevertheless, in the short term, the divestment of loss-making stores and the slowdown of its expansion in China will help the company improve its profitability and cash flow, in our opinion.

As the hypermarket industry in Korea is mature and highly competitive, E-Mart is trying to diversify its store formats and secure new growth engines. E-Mart acquired Kim's Club Mart in 2011 and SM Mart in early 2012, and increased its total supermarket stores to about 100. Also, the company had transformed some of its less profitable hypermarket stores into wholesale warehouse stores and has expanded its online business. Furthermore, E-Mart is reviewing the potential acquisition of domestic consumer electronics retailers Electronic Land and Hi-Mart, but this remains uncertain at this stage. In our view, this growth strategy will likely result in somewhat lower margins and reduced free operating cash flow over the next few quarters, given additional investment, ramp-up periods, and the lower-margin nature of the businesses compared with the hypermarket business. Nevertheless, we believe the impact on overall credit quality from the growth strategy would be limited as long as the company maintains its current financial policy to fund the investment required mainly through internal cash generation.

E-Mart currently faces increasing regulatory pressure. Due to the amendment to the Distribution Industry Development Act in 2012, operating restrictions, including mandatory closures and limited operating hours, are in progress to protect small and traditional stores. Although we see it as somewhat premature to assess the impact from these regulations, we expect the effect on operating performance to be limited given the company's strong competitiveness in price and merchandise mix.

We assess E-Mart to have an intermediate financial risk profile. In our opinion, although we expect the company to generate stable operating cash flows from its main business, free cash flow will remain very marginal due to the ongoing investments needs for future growth. Our base-case forecast is for its debt to EBITDA to be about 2.5x, and debt to capital to be 33% in 2012

Liquidity

We assess E-Mart's liquidity to be adequate. We estimate the company's sources of liquidity to uses of liquidity will be about 1.3x over the next 12 months. In our view, the company will have about KRW1.1 trillion in liquidity--comprising cash, short-term investments, and funds from operations-- compared with about KRW0.8 trillion in needs for debt maturities due in six months, committed capital spending, and dividend payments. Moreover, E-Mart's ownership in Samsung Life Insurance and its sizeable real estate portfolio support the company's financial flexibility, as the company has the discretion and willingness to monetize these assets when needed.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the rating on E-Mart reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its leading market position and solid profitability in the Korean hypermarket sector.

The rating could come under downward pressure if the company's profitability and cash flow deteriorate significantly due to intensified competition and regulatory pressure, resulting in debt to EBITDA in excess of 3.0x on a sustained basis. We may also lower the ratings if we assess E-Mart's growth strategy and financial policies to have become more aggressive than we factored into the current rating.

Though less likely, the rating could see upward movement if the company significantly improves its financial metrics through strong free cash flow generation and stabilized capital investments, and if the company can successfully diversify its revenue sources.