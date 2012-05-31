NEC has restructured its semiconductor, mobile handsets, and PC businesses,
which saw swings in earnings and required large investments in the past
several years. We expect a focus on cutting costs and restructuring to
diminish the downside risk of a material deterioration in earnings.
We assess NEC's financial risk profile to be significant. NEC posted about
JPY110 billion in net losses in fiscal 2011(ended March 31, 2012) due partially
to its restructuring efforts, flooding in Thailand, and a loss related to the
revision of assumptions for deferred tax assets, which has eroded the
company's financial cushion. We expect revenues and profits in the company's
main businesses to continue to improve gradually in fiscal 2012 (ending March
31, 2013). We have already factored into our ratings on NEC the likelihood
that its continuous efforts to reduce capital investments with a strong focus
on securing stable cash flow could lead to a moderate recovery in its key
financial measures, including debt-to-EBITDA ratios.
That being said, Standard & Poor's expects key financial measures of NEC's
cash flow and the ratio of net debt to total capital (after adjusting for
lease and pension liabilities) to remain weak for the current rating. We
expect the company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO, before adjusting for
working capital) to total debt to improve to about 20%, and the ratio of its
debt to equity to likely remain around 45%.
Liquidity
We view NEC's liquidity as adequate based on our liquidity criteria. The
company has about JPY254 billion in cash, deposits, and cash equivalents to
cover its short-term outstanding debt of about JPY192 billion as of March 31,
2011, in addition to unused committed credit facilities to cover short-term
debt. We estimate FFO to improve in fiscal 2011 from the previous year. The
ratio of long-term debt to total debt was around 72% as of March 31, 2012. Its
maturities of long-term debt are also well diversified. Given NEC's status as
one of the key companies within the Sumitomo Mitsui zaibatsu group, it
maintains a strong relationship with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
(A+/Negative/A-1), in our view.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, based on our view that the company's business
performance will gradually recover for the next one to two fiscal years,
though we expect it will be slow, supported by its main business and
reductions in fixed expenses.
We may lower the ratings if we think the ratio of NEC's debt to EBITDA, after
adjusting for lease and pension liabilities, is unlikely to moderate to below
4x in the next couple years, due to material deterioration in profitability,
such as weak revenue and profits due to the stagnant domestic economic
conditions or sizable mergers and acquisitions to enhance overseas business.
The rating will come under stronger pressure if a steady improvement in the
company's operating margin over the next year or two becomes less likely. An
upgrade would require clearer prospects for an improvement in the company's
financial indicators, including key cash flow and capital structure metrics
and profitability.