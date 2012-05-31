(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- DLR Kredit A/S ----------------------------------------- 31-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Denmark
Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers
and
correspondents
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-May-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================