May 31 -
Overview
-- DLR Kredit A/S (DLR) is a Danish mortgage bank and specialized
mortgage lender. In our view, DLR has an adequate business position, adequate
capital and earnings, a moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate
liquidity reflecting a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb'.
-- We consider DLR to have moderate systemic importance in Denmark, which
provides a one-notch rating uplift above the SACP.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB+' long-term counterparty credit rating and
our 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating to DLR.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that DLR will remain a
specialized product provider to its owners, the local and regional banks in
Denmark. Furthermore, we anticipate that DLR will receive equity injections in
2012, in accordance with a plan agreed in 2008.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+/A-2'
long- and short-term credit counterparty ratings to Danish mortgage bank and
specialized agriculture lender DLR Kredit A/S (DLR). The outlook is stable.