According to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a rating on
monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and
the SPUR. In this case, the rating on the bonds reflects the SPUR as it is
higher than the current rating on MBIA U.K.
The SPUR of 'BB+' on the bonds reflects a composite of credit factors outlined
below.
CRH used the proceeds of the GBP407.2 million senior secured bonds to design,
build, equip, and maintain hospital facilities at Walsgrave, near Coventry in
central England. This was carried out under a 40.2-year private finance
initiative (PFI) concession agreement with University Hospitals Coventry and
Warwickshire National Health Service Trust (UHCWT) and Coventry Teaching
Primary Care Trust. The latter's obligation has since been transferred to the
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust (CWPT).
The underlying 'BB+' debt rating reflects the following credit risks:
-- The project has an aggressive financial structure characterized by
high leverage (senior debt to total funds is 91%), although this is typical of
PFI projects in the U.K. CRH's current projected minimum and average annual
debt service coverage ratios (ADSCRs) are low at 1.16x and 1.22x, respectively
(including interest income). According to our definition of ADSCRs, which
excludes interest income, the forecast minimum and average levels are 1.07x
and 1.13x, respectively.
-- The project's reliance on interest income from cash balances is higher
than we originally envisaged, and when compared with other similarly rated
projects.
-- CRH is responsible for lifecycle risk to the buildings and medical
equipment for the remaining concession period. Positively, however, the
lifecycle risk associated with the provision of medical equipment has been
passed to an experienced provider, GE Healthcare (GEH) a subsidiary of General
Electric Co. (AA+/Stable/A-1+).
-- These factors are exacerbated by the medical equipment lifecycle
expenditure profile. CRH forecast significant spikes in such expenditure every
six to seven years to replace existing equipment. Although the obligation to
deliver, and the underlying equipment cost exposure, is GEH's, CRH manages the
liquidity to fund the requirements. Consequently, we believe that this could
put increased pressure on the project's liquidity during the years of peak
expenditure.
These risks are mitigated by the following credit strengths:
-- The project, in our opinion, is effectively and proactively managed by
CRH. Although potentially disrupted by the replacement by Vinci Facilities
(VF) of Skanska Facilities Services as hard facilities management (FM)
services provider last year, we believe that the Trusts, CRH, and the
subcontractors have strong working relationships. This view is echoed by the
Lender's technical adviser (TA).
-- We believe that the project benefits from strong and experienced
project participants. VF is providing hard FM services, backed by a parent
company guarantee. ISS Facility Services (ISS; formerly ISS Mediclean), a
market leader in U.K. health care PFI projects, is providing soft FM services.
CRH has also contracted GEH to procure, maintain, and replace diagnostic
medical and other equipment.
-- The project's revenue stream is based on availability, with no volume
or market exposure, negligible reliance on third-party revenues, and a payment
mechanism that is consistent with other PFI projects. Significant deductions
to project revenues are unlikely, except in the most extreme circumstances.
-- The project benefits from strong shareholder support.
Liquidity
The project benefits from a six-month debt service reserve account, containing
GBP13.6 million as of March 31, 2012; a buildings lifecycle reserve account
containing GBP1.2 million as of the same date; an equipment lifecycle reserve
account containing GBP30.7 million; and a change-in-law reserve of GBP1.5 million.
Recovery analysis
The bonds have a recovery rating of '2', reflecting our expectation of
substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a default.
In the event of a CRH default, compensation following termination by UHCW and
CWPT would, in our opinion, be most likely driven by a retendering of the
contract, or by an exercise designed to ascertain the existing contract's
market value at the time of default. The recovery stresses that we apply in
arriving at our recovery rating reflect such a scenario.
To date, however, there has been limited experience of loss or default
regarding U.K. public-private partnership (PPP) or PFI projects.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that operations will stabilize over the
coming months as VF completes its mobilization, and that the strong working
relationships that we observe between all parties to the project are
maintained.
We could take a negative rating action if the relationships between the
project's participants deteriorate materially; if service failure points rise
significantly; or if warning notices are issued. At the current rating level
we see limited room for financial underperformance as reflected by, for
example, the reported ADSCR. Consequently, a negative rating action could also
result if the project's financial profile comes under pressure from an
escalation in costs or reduced interest income.
A positive rating action is only likely if the project's financial profile
improves materially. This could occur through the realization of significant
reductions in costs or expenditures that do not have a substantially negative
bearing on service provision or on the condition of the estate.
