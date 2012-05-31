(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
(Protelindo) a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' and a National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable on both ratings.
In assigning the ratings, Fitch based its analysis on the financial statements
of Protelindo, taking into account additional operating costs at its parent.
Protelindo is Indonesia's largest independent tower company with 6,767 telecom
sites, 11,510 tenancies and an industry leading tenancy ratio of 1.7x at
end-March 2012.
Protelindo's ratings reflect its weak counterparty mix as it derives 69% of its
revenue from speculative-grade telcos and 31% from investment-grade telcos.
Fitch believes that such weaker telcos control less than 10% of Indonesian telco
revenue and will continue to struggle to achieve positive operating profits in
the short- to medium-term. Further, Protelindo has significant exposure (39% of
Q112 revenue) to PT Hutchison CP Telecommunication (HCPT, a subsidiary of
Hutchison Whampoa Limited (HWL, 'A-'/Stable), which is a small operator with a
low single-digit market share in the Indonesian telco sector.
However, Fitch derives comfort from the fact that telcos frequently view tower
lease obligations as senior to debt service given the need to continue to
provide services to subscribers. This is evidenced by the company's experience
with PT Mobile-8 (renamed PT Smartfren) which eventually paid off all of its
lease obligations despite having to restructure its debt in 2008. Fitch notes
that Protelindo's focus on increasing tenancies from investment-grade telcos
strengthens its business; their revenue contribution increased to 31% for Q112
from 17% in 2009, representing a significant share of new business for
Protelindo.
Protelindo derives stable and predictable cash flows from long-term
non-cancellable contracts (10-12 years) with Indonesian telcos, which provide
for in-built annual price increases linked to the inflation rate. The company
receives more than half of its total revenue annually in advance and had about
USD1.8bn (IDR16.2trn) of contracted revenue as of the financial year ended March
2012.
Protelindo's credit strengths also include its exceptional EBITDA margins
(Q1FY12: 84%) and its moderate leverage (net adjusted debt/ EBITDAR of 3.9x at
end-March 2012). Moreover, Indonesian tower companies benefit from a favourable
regulatory regime, which effectively prevents foreigners from owning tower
companies and encourages telcos to share towers, as opposed to building new
single-tenancy towers. Fitch expects Protelindo to grow strongly over the
short-to medium-term, given its robust order book, financial flexibility and
strong demand for tower sites backed by telcos' need to increase 2G capacity and
to achieve greater 3G penetration.
Consolidation and acquisitions are a natural strategy in the Indonesian telecoms
tower business given the significant predictable free cash flow generated by
existing assets. Nevertheless, the ratings take into account Fitch's belief that
Protelindo's management will take a disciplined approach to acquisitions,
evidenced by a net debt to running EBITDA target of 3.0x.
Protelindo's ratings may be negatively affected if any acquisitions or capital
management initiatives result in adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR rising
above 4.0x on a sustained basis. Weakening of HWL's commitment to HCPT leading
to HCPT not honouring its contractual commitments to Protelindo would also put
downward pressure on the ratings. An upgrade may be considered if the company is
able to deleverage significantly on a sustained basis. However, Fitch regards
this as unlikely given Protelindo's acquisitive strategy.
Protelindo leases passive infrastructure to telcos for antennas and other
equipment necessary for wireless signal transmission. Its major shareholders are
the investment companies of the Hartono family, which controls the Indonesian
Djarum Group and 50% of Bank Central Asia. Protelindo's revenues and EBITDA have
increased at a compounded aggregate growth rate of 99% and 114%, respectively,
over 2007-2012. During Q112, Protelindo reported unaudited revenues and EBITDA
of IDR481.5bn and IDR404bn, respectively.