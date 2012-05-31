(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 -

Summary analysis -- HDI-Gerling Verzekeringen N.V. ---------------- 31-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Jun-2006 A/-- --/--

02-Aug-2005 A+/-- --/--

Rationale

The rating strengths on Netherlands-based HDI-Gerling Verzekeringen N.V. (HDI-Gerling) include the company's role as a strategically important subsidiary of the Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG; core operating entities rated A+/Stable/--) and the record of strong operating results. These strengths are partly offset by HDI-Gerling's concentration in the small and potentially volatile Dutch and Belgian industrial and commercial markets, which experience cyclical competitive pressure from global multiline insurers.