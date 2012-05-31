ArcelorMittal's financial performance was below our expectations in the past
six months as the group only generated $3.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA and was
not able to reduce its debt owing to an increase in pension obligations and
lower working capital inflow than we previously assumed, and despite selling
stakes in McArthur Coal and Turkish steelmaker Erdemir. We now treat the $1
billion mandatory convertible bond issued by ArcelorMittal through a
subsidiary as having low equity content, following the extension of the
original conversion date from 2012 until 2013, and include it in our adjusted
debt calculation. As of March 30, 2012, adjusted debt was $41.1 billion and
net reported debt $24 billion.
Under our base-case scenario we factor in EBITDA of $8 billion-$8.5 billion in
2012 and $9 billion in 2013 amid the sluggish macroeconomic environment in
Europe (see Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession,
published on April 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal), to
which the company is significantly exposed--Europe accounted for 49% of steel
shipments and 20% of EBITDA in 2011. We also factor in somewhat stonger, but
uncertain, growth in steel demand globally and our iron ore price assumption
of $120 per tonne for the rest of 2012 and 2013. Our scenario reflects our
view that profitability in the global steel industry, and especially in
Europe, to which ArcelorMittal is very exposed, will remain weak compared with
2007-2008 because of overcapacity. Our forecast for 2012 and 2013 is, however,
substantially above annualized EBITDA for the last six months of $6.7 billion,
because we believe the last six months represented the bottom of the cycle
with substantial destocking along the supply chain in the fourth quarter of
2011. We expect that volumes, capacity utilization, and profits will improve
from the second quarter of 2012 and be underpinned by stronger economic growth
in Europe at the end of the year. We also anticipate that the asset
optimization program the group is currently implementing will have a
moderately positive effect on profits in 2013.
Under our base-case scenario, we estimate FFO of about $6 billion-$6.5 billion
in 2012 and about $7 billion in 2013. We anticipate that the group's FOCF
after capital expenditure (capex) of $4 billion-$4.5 billion and dividends of
$1.2 billion will be only moderately positive or neutral in 2012-2013. Under
our scenario, and factoring in adjusted debt reduction to about $30 billion by
the end of 2012, we expect FFO to debt to be above 20% by the end of 2012 and
above 25% in 2013.
We continue to view the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory," as
our criteria define the term, reflecting its leading global market positions
with about 20% of EBITDA coming from Europe, 17% from North America, and 33%
from emerging markets. ArcelorMittal also has greater product diversity than
other steel companies, as 30% of its profits come from profitable and growing
mining operations. Offsetting factors include the cyclicality of the steel
industry, and the weak performance of the group's European operations in the
sluggish economic environment.
Liquidity
We assess ArcelorMittal's liquidity as "adequate," under our criteria. We
estimate that the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses is comfortably above
1.2x for the next 12 months. We also regard ArcelorMittal as having a track
record of regular new bond issuances to lengthen its debt maturities, and
sound relationships with banks. The group also has adequate headroom under the
incurrence financial covenant in its bank lines, which limits net debt to
EBITDA to 3.5x--reported net debt to EBITDA was 2.5x as of March 31, 2012. The
group's bonds and key bank facilities don't contain rating triggers.
Liquidity sources as of March 31, 2011, include:
-- Retained cash of $4 billion, excluding $1.0 billion that we view as
tied to operations;
-- A substantial $10.3 billion availability under medium-term committed
bank facilities that expire in May 2015 and March 2016; and
-- FFO that we expect should cover capex and dividends.
This compares with the following liquidity uses over the next year:
-- Debt maturing in April-December 2012 of $2.7 billion, and $3.9 billion
in 2013;
-- Annual capex of about $4 billion to $4.5 billion and stable annual
dividend payments of about $1.2 billion, both of which we assume in our
base-case scenario; and
-- $4 billion utilization under the true sales of receivables program
that we treat as short-term debt.
Recovery analysis
ArcelorMittal's reported gross debt of $28.5 billion on Sept. 30, 2011,
comprised $21 billion of bonds, $2.2 billion of convertible bonds, $1.1
billion of commercial paper, and $4.2 billion of bank and other loans. The
main undrawn bank facilities are a EUR6.0 billion revolving credit facility
(RCF), which expires in March 2016, and a $4 billion RCF that expires in May
2015.
All long-term rated debt issued by ArcelorMittal and its subsidiaries is rated
'BBB-', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on the group. The
biggest borrower by far is the parent company ArcelorMittal, which
significantly offsets the risks of structural subordination. Priority
liabilities, including subsidiary debt, trade payables, and other liabilities,
are moderate, in our view, and mitigated by the group's size and
diversification.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade during the next 12
months if the group fails to demonstrate that it is on a firm track to restore
cash flow coverage measures to a level in line with its ratings, including a
ratio of FFO-to-adjusted debt of 25% by mid-2013. This will need to include
very proactive management of the company's asset base and liabilities by the
end of 2012, leading to a very substantial decline in debt. The ratings would
likely be cut if there was a significant weakening in steel industry
conditions compared with our base-case scenario.
We could change the outlook back to stable if and when:
-- The group deleveraged and achieved an FFO-to-debt ratio above 25% on a
consistent basis, assuming an iron ore price of $120 per tonne; and
-- The macroeconomic and steel industry environments improved.
