S&P base-case operating scenario
In our base-case assessment, we foresee a low-single-digit decline in
Co-operative's food retail business for 2012 in the range of 1%-2%, based on
our view of continued competitive and price pressures on the group's U.K. food
retail business. Despite overall challenging trading conditions in the retail
sector, the group has a robust presence in the U.K. convenience food retail
segment, which is anticipated to benefit from customer spending behavior in
reaction to difficult economic conditions. At the same time, we forecast an up
to 50 basis point contraction in the group's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA
margin in 2012, due to continued pricing and cost pressures, only somewhat
offset by cost-management plans. We nevertheless believe that the group's
adjusted EBITDA margin will continue to stay in excess of 6% in 2012.
At the same time, we expect the challenging macroeconomic environment in the
U.K. to continue pressurizing retail spending over 2012. In particular, we
anticipate that household spending in the U.K. in the short term will likely
be dampened by sluggish nominal wage growth, a fragile labor and housing
market, and a high, albeit falling, private sector debt burden (despite
recently introduced supportive government measures). (For our credit analysis
on the U.K., see "United Kingdom" published April 16, 2012, on RatingsDirect
on the Global Credit Portal.)
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
The evolution of the group's capital structure will depend on whether its
negotiations to acquire 632 retail branches and associated assets from Lloyds
Banking Group PLC (Lloyds; A-/Stable/A-2) materialize and, if so, the nature,
timing, and terms of financing of such a transaction. If the transaction goes
ahead, we would also likely reassess the relationship between the group's
retail and financial services businesses, which could affect our analytical
approach to rating the Co-operative group.
In our base-case scenario we continue to forecast positive but low levels of
adjusted free operating cash flow of about GBP60 million-GBP80 million in the 2012
financial year. After deconsolidating Co-operative Financial Services (CFS;
comprising Co-operative Bank and Co-operative Insurance), we forecast that the
trading group's adjusted net debt to EBITDA should remain stable in the region
of 4x in 2012.
The main variable affecting Co-operative trading group's leverage is
management's investment spending. We anticipate that, in the near-term,
trading group capital spending is unlikely to drop from the 2011 level of GBP375
million, due to plans to open new stores and distribution facilities, and
ongoing store refurbishments. Furthermore, the group has the capacity to
deleverage through disposals of its freehold property.
Liquidity
We assess Co-operative's liquidity profile for its trading business as
"adequate" under our criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources will
likely exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
As of Jan. 31, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months in
excess of GBP1 billion for the trading group. These include:
-- Cash, including working capital inflows, of about GBP300 million;
-- GBP230 million of undrawn credit facilities maturing in 2013 at the
earliest; and
-- Funds from operations in excess of GBP500 million.
We estimate the trading group's liquidity needs over the next 12 months of
about GBP650 million, comprising:
-- GBP100 million of debt maturities;
-- Capex of about GBP400 million; and
-- Member payments of about GBP150 million in line with the previous year.
We note that the group has sizable debt maturities in 2013. Co-operative's
GBP300 million revolving credit facilities are maturing in July 2013 and its
GBP200 million Eurobonds in December 2013. Furthermore, Co-operative's secured
bank loan of GBP354 million is fully payable by July 2013, of which GBP100 million
is due in August 2012. Failure to refinance these maturities over the next few
months would cause us to lower our liquidity assessment.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that a combination of challenging
market conditions, a failure to reverse recent negative operating trends, and
a continuing need to integrate sizable acquisitions could dilute
Co-operative's business and financial risk profiles. If Co-operative's
negotiations to acquire the 632 branches from Lloyds' retail network
materialize, we would likely reassess the relationship between the group's
retail and financial services businesses. Our current approach of
deconsolidating CFS and assessing the Co-operative trading group on a
stand-alone basis could no longer be appropriate, depending on the capital
requirements and significance of the enlarged CFS within the Co-operative
group.
We could lower the rating if ongoing adverse retail trading trends, a failure
to reverse recent operating underperformance in the food retail business, and
acquisitions activity weaken the group's financial risk profile such that
adjusted debt to EBITDA rises to more than 4x. This situation could arise if
operating underperformance is more severe that we currently anticipate (for
instance, a more than 2% decline in the food retail business in 2012,
accompanied by a decline in adjusted group EBITDA margins of more than 50
basis points) and if this is not offset by financial policy measures such as
moderation of capex or divestment of the group's property portfolio.
Furthermore, negative rating action could also ensue if the group does not
refinance its 2013 debt maturities over the next few months.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Co-operative's adjusted debt to
EBITDA stabilizes at less than 4x, on back of improved operating performance
in the food retail business and a financial policy commensurate with the
current rating.
