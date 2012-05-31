(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- PBG S.A. ----------------------------------------------- 31-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: SD/--/-- Country: Poland
Primary SIC: Engineering
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 69318C
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-May-2012 SD/-- SD/--
09-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--
28-Oct-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================