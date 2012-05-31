(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Italy-based newspaper and magazine publisher Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA (Gruppo Espresso; BB/Stable/--) are not affected by the recent ruling from the Commissione Tributaria di Roma (CTR, the regional tax commission) regarding the assessment carried out by the Agenzie delle Entrate (the Italian revenue agency) on the taxation of the company's capital gains.

On May 24, 2012, Gruppo Espresso announced that the CTR has declared that taxes on approximately EUR232 million of capital gains that the company realized in 1991 are due for payment as assessed. The payout of such an amount would have an impact on our current assessment of the company's financial risk profile. However, we understand that Gruppo Espresso is in the process of appealing the ruling to the Italian supreme court ("Corte di Cassazione") and that the lower tax court has reversed two similar rulings for the company over the last 10 years. We therefore believe that both the timing and the outcome of the final ruling are still very uncertain. We will closely monitor the situation and any potential effect on the ratings on Gruppo Espresso.