Rationale

The ratings on OJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) are constrained by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," albeit partly mitigated by our assessment of its business risk profile as "satisfactory."

In our view, NCSP's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile reflects its aggressive financial policy and "less than adequate" liquidity position. The $2.15 billion acquisition of Russian oil port Primorsk Trade Port LLC (PTP) in January 2011 increased NCSP's debt materially. Not only did the transaction result in weaker credit metrics; it also used up much of the group's' cash balances. The debt from this transaction also incurred new financial covenants, under which we calculate the company has little headroom. Additionally, the group's liquidity profile is pressured by tight financial headroom under the Sberbank loan. However, we note that NCSP has increased its cash flow generation, thanks to stronger operating performance since mid-2011 and its flexibility to reduce its heavy capital expenditures (capex) plan. These factors resulted in a stronger cash position to support the completion of the refinancing of NCSP's $300 million notes that came due in May 17, 2012.

The ratings on NCSP are supported by its strong competitive position as the largest port operator in Russia, an export-oriented economy. Further support comes from the group's profitability track record and positive volume growth prospects.

We consider NCSP to be a government-related entity (GRE) because of its 20% direct ownership by the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo), which is an investment vehicle of the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3, local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2, Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). Additionally, the Russian government has a "golden share" right that allows it to veto major corporate issues and an approximate 30.3% indirect ownership stake in NCSP through its ownership of OAO AK Transneft (Transneft; BBB/Stable/--; 25% owner of NCSP) and Russian Railways (JSC) (BBB/Stable/--, Russia national scale 'ruAAA'; 5% owner of NCSP).

The 'BB-' rating on NCSP is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess as 'bb-', as well as on our opinion that there is a "low" likelihood that the Russian government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to NCSP in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "low" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of NCSP's:

-- "Limited importance" of NCSP's role to the Russian government, as it operates largely as a profit-seeking enterprise. We understand that NCSP's daily activities are important to the Russian government. (NCSP handles up to 60% of Russian crude exports.) However, we believe that the government is primarily interested in the operation rather than in its credit standing. We also believe NCSP's activity could be undertaken by another private sector entity.

-- "Limited" link with the Russian government, which owns 20% of the group directly, along with the golden share through a federal agency, and 30.3% indirectly. NCSP is run like a private company, in our opinion. Furthermore, we believe there is a possibility that the government may sell its ownership in the near to medium term.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case credit scenario for 2012 assumes that NCSP's volumes will move above Russian GDP, as demonstrated by its 10% volume increase in the first quarter of 2012. (We estimate that in 2012, Russian GDP will increase by 3.5%.) We also estimate that the company could increase its prices in line with inflation. We anticipate that Consumer Price Index inflation in 2012 will be slightly less than 5% for Russia. Taking account of these factors, and cost-control measures, we forecast that NCSP's EBITDA will increase to $610 million-$620 million and that its EBITDA margin will remain at 52%-53% in 2012. S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario We anticipate that NCSP will report Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 12%-14% and total debt to EBITDA of 4.3x-4.5x in 2012, from 11.2% and 5.1x, respectively, in 2011. We believe that capex flexibility and low dividend distribution could accelerate the pace of improvement in NCSP's financial ratios.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario We anticipate that NCSP will report Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 12%-14% and total debt to EBITDA of 4.3x-4.5x in 2012, from 11.2% and 5.1x, respectively, in 2011. We believe that capex flexibility and low dividend distribution could accelerate the pace of improvement in NCSP's financial ratios.

Liquidity

We assess NCSP's liquidity position as "less than adequate" under our criteria, despite liquidity sources to uses likely to exceed 1.2x over the next 12 months.

The assessment primarily reflects our view that under our base-case scenario the group could present tight covenant headroom under some, but not all, of its covenants. The covenants under NCSP's $1.95 billion bank facility are maximum debt to EBITDA of 4.75x for 2011, decreasing to 3.75x in 2012, 3.0x in 2013, and 2.5x from 2014 onward. There was about 10% headroom for the leverage covenant (net debt to EBITDA without Standard & Poor's adjustments) in 2011 and we calculate about 7%-10% for 2012, which is below the 15% we see as commensurate with the "adequate" liquidity descriptor under our criteria. This facility is also subject to a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.25x in 2011, 3.0x in 2012, 3.75x in 2014, and 4.75x thereafter. In addition, the group is subject to a minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant of 1.1x. We believe NCSP to be in compliance with those covenants at present.

We estimate that NCSP's main sources of liquidity over the 12 months ending March 2013 are:

-- Our forecast cash flow from operations of $406 million.

-- Reported cash and long-term investment balances of $264 million as of March 2012. However, about $165 million has since been used to partially repay the company's $300 million notes in May 2012.

-- The company has recently issued a three-year Russian ruble (RUB) 4 billion bond (about $135 million) and refinanced the remaining amount of its notes.

Our credit scenario factors in the following liquidity needs over the next 12 months: -

- Debt-amortization payments at PTP of $87 million annually.

-- A debt maturity of $300 million associated with NCSP's LPNs due May 2012 repaid in May. We understand the group repaid the bond using $165 million of its cash and refinanced $135 million with the recent ruble bond issue.

-- Capital expenditures (capex) of about $200 million in the next twelve months.

-- A dividend distribution of $15 million.

Although the leverage covenant is currently tight under our credit scenario, we note that NCSP seems to have solid relationships with its banks, as evidenced by its ability to secure a term loan of close to $2 billion from Sberbank in order to finance the acquisition of PTP and the associated partial change in ownership. Sberbank has been supportive so far, and has waived covenants in 2011. NCSP has recently established relationships with several banks in Russia, thereby ensuring credit for more than $500 million, according to management. However, those credit lines are not formally committed. As a result, we exclude them from our assessment of liquidity. Additionally, the group has a history of generating solid FOCF.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of the risk of a downgrade if operating performance deteriorates, resulting in less headroom under already tight covenants. Additionally, the ratings could also come under pressure if the company does not sustain adjusted FFO to total debt and total debt to EBITDA at least at current levels and/or if liquidity coverage is less than 1x over the next 12 months.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the company improves and sustains FFO to total debt at about 15%, and adjusted total debt to EBITDA at a maximum 4.5x, in the next few years. In addition, a revision of the outlook to stable would depend on the group maintaining covenant headroom of at least 10% and liquidity coverage of more than 1x.

