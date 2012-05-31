The 'BB+' long-term rating on REN is one notch higher than the long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B), which is the maximum possible differential between the ratings on a nonsovereign issuer and its related sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union (EMU, or the eurozone) under our criteria. This is because we assess REN as having "high" exposure to domestic country risk, based on the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk and REN's concentration of virtually 100% of its revenues in Portugal.

REN's strong business risk profile reflects the group's monopoly position in a well-established and supportive regulatory regime managed by an independent regulator. It also reflects the group's regulated-asset-based revenues that are immune to power volumes and price changes and are partially hedged against inflation and rising sovereign risk. Constraints include high exposure to Portugal's deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and, to a lesser degree and in the longer term, to regulatory reset risk.

Our assessment of REN's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects our view of the group's high leverage, its weak credit metrics, aggressive shareholder returns, and a still-large capital expenditure (capex) program. We also take into account REN's cash flow volatility owing to certain time-lag effects in the tariff mechanism, the likely improvement in its liquidity with the support of its new larger shareholder, and our anticipation of positive discretionary cash flow in the coming years.

We no longer apply our methodology for rating government-related entities (GREs) to REN as we believe REN's privatization and internationalization prospects remove the potential for any extraordinary intervention by the government in the event of stress at REN.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that REN's operating performance will improve in 2012, despite difficult macroeconomic conditions in Portugal. This is thanks to the group's asset-based remuneration, which partially shields REN's activities from volume and market risk, and thanks the regulatory reset at year-end 2011 that translates into higher returns for power assets, which account for about two-thirds of the group EBITDA.

The 13% year-on-year EBITDA increase in the first quarter supports our mid-teen growth forecast in 2012 in our base-case scenario. We expect higher rates of return on electricity assets and a strong rein on operating costs to drive the growth while the enlargement of the asset base should decelerate. The fall in capex in the first quarter supports our forecast of a 25% decrease in annual capex in 2012.

Beyond 2012, the regulator's announced implementation of a similar remuneration framework for gas assets could drive earnings growth whereas the economic downturn is highly likely to significantly alleviate investment needs in energy infrastructure in Portugal. We expect REN's strategic update this autumn to provide more visibility on the likely acceleration in REN's international investments agreed with the group's new shareholders.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case scenario we anticipate that REN will post positive discretionary cash flow in 2012 and that its aggressive credit metrics will gradually improve in the medium term.

Underpinning this is our assumption that the group's investment effort will continue to decline in 2012 (in 2011, reported capex decreased by 21% year on year), translating into stronger free cash flow generation and improving credit metrics despite soaring interest expenses.

In our base-case scenario we forecast that REN's Standard & Poor's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio will improve to approximately 12% in 2012, up from 10.7% in 2011; the group's adjusted debt to EBITDA will, by our estimate, strengthen to 4.6x in 2012, from 5.3x at year-end 2011.

Beyond 2012, we expect REN's credit metrics to continue to improve gradually on the back of declining capital expenditures, only partially offset by increasing dividends.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on REN is 'B'. We assess REN's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria.

By our estimates, REN's projected sources of funds exceed projected uses by more than 3x over the next 12 months.

We factor into our liquidity assessment our estimates of the following sources at March-end 2012:

-- About EUR60 million in available cash;

-- About EUR730 million of available committed lines; maturing beyond 12 months, including EUR75 million with the European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+), about a third with Portuguese banks, and the rest with other European banks; and

-- Our forecast of funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR300 million over the next 12 months.

Against these sources, we factor in the following liquidity uses:

-- Short-term debt of about EUR40 million;

-- Working capital needs of about EUR10 million;

-- Our estimate of EUR240 million in capital expenditures; and

-- Dividend payments of about EUR90 million.

We view the EUR1 billion credit facility to be negotiated with China Development Bank (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) and other potential new financing sources as potentially highly supportive to REN's liquidity profile. We will update our assessment when these facilities have been signed and we have received the final documentation. If these lines are fully committed and unrestricted, we could revise our liquidity descriptor to "strong."

REN has substantial debt of about EUR1.3 billion maturing in 2013 and EUR337 million in 2014. It has, however, proactively reduced refinancing risk linked to Portuguese sovereign stress by issuing private bonds in 2011 (subscribed by major international banks for EUR150 million at a spread well below the yield of Republic of Portugal bonds for a similar maturity), expanding its international lender base, renewing and extending its credit lines, and adjusting its capital expenditures in the coming years.

We consider that REN has the leeway to cut capital expenditures: Its investment program is not binding and many projects could be delayed or cancelled given the current recession in Portugal. We also believe that REN's new shareholder structure confers higher flexibility on dividends than before the privatization.

REN's debt documentation includes one financial covenant on one EUR100 million contract, based on REN's total equity/concessions ratio. We understand that REN is comfortably in compliance with this covenant.

Recovery analysis

REN's senior unsecured debt carries an issue rating of 'BB+', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Our estimate of recovery reflects our view of REN's significant stressed enterprise value at the hypothetical point of default, the absence of prior ranking secured debt in the capital structure, and Portugal's insolvency regime, which we view as relatively favorable for creditors. The recovery rating is constrained by the unsecured and unguaranteed nature of the debt and relatively weak credit protection provided by the documentation.

Importantly, the recovery ratings are capped at '3', although potential debt coverage exceeds the 50%-70% range. This is because our criteria state that the recovery rating on unsecured debt issued by corporate entities rated 'BB-' or higher is capped at '3' to account for the risk that recovery prospects may be impaired by the issuance of additional priority or pari passu debt before default (see "Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt," published Aug. 10, 2009).

REN's corporate structure is fairly simple. The majority of debt is issued by its top holding company. We consider the various unsecured debt instruments to rank pari passu among themselves.

In the event of a default, we believe REN would be reorganized rather than liquidated, given the group's strong market position. Our hypothetical default scenario contemplates a default in 2017, resulting from the combination of stressed economic and fiscal conditions in Portugal, challenging energy regulations, a potentially defaulting sovereign and/or tariff collectors; and excessive financial leverage. We think that consequently REN would be unable to honor its debt obligations without external, exceptional support.

We used discrete asset valuation methodology to calculate REN's stressed enterprise value, applying severe stresses. Under our assumptions, we calculate a stressed enterprise value at the point of default of about EUR2.8 billion.

Outlook

The negative outlook on REN mirrors that on Portugal. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Portugal constrains the ratings on REN, based on our view that REN bears "high" exposure to Portuguese country risk.

A downgrade of Portugal to 'BB-' or lower would automatically trigger a downgrade of REN by a similar number of notches unless we believed REN would receive timely support from its new shareholders in case of stress. However, both State Grid Corporation of China and Oman Oil Company currently only hold minority stakes in REN, with short track records as REN's shareholders.

We could also lower our rating on REN if it faced unexpected and far-reaching regulatory or fiscal changes that, in our opinion, undermine its business risk or financial risk profiles.

Ratings upside is remote at this stage, and, all other things being equal, would hinge on an upgrade of Portugal under our criteria.