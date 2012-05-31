(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 -
Ratings -- PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. -------------------- 31-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: AGRICULTURAL
SERVICES
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Nov-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
18-Oct-2011 CC/-- CC/--
18-Sep-2009 B-/-- B-/--
