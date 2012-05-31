(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 -
Ratings -- Stena AB ----------------------------------------------- 31-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Ferries
Mult. CUSIP6: 34527#
Mult. CUSIP6: 858577
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-May-2012 BB/-- BB/--
13-Jun-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
USS$250 mil 7.00% callable nts due 12/01/2016 BB 31-May-2012
EUR300 mil 6.125% bnds due 02/01/2017 BB 31-May-2012
EUR102 mil 5.875% nts due 02/01/2019 BB 31-May-2012
EUR200 mil 7.875% bnds due 03/15/2020 BB 31-May-2012