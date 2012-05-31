S&P base-case operating scenario
Weakening macroeconomic conditions in Europe on the back of the ongoing
European sovereign debt crisis significantly changed ALBA Group's operating
environment in the final quarter of 2011, compared with the first three
quarters of last year. The weaker macroeconomic environment has resulted in
declining general demand for scrap and lower prices for scrap paper, plastics,
wood, and nonferrous metal. We anticipate that the difficult trading
conditions will continue in 2012. Furthermore, we believe that ALBA Group's
revenues will be negatively affected by its decision to withdraw from an
unprofitable contract with a large customer in its service segment. However,
we do anticipate that group revenues will benefit from the increasingly global
reach of its scrap and metals business and also from new industrial customers
in its waste operations segment. Overall, in our base case, we estimate that
the group's revenues will decline by low-single digits in 2012.
We forecast that ALBA Group's reported EBITDA will decline by mid-single
digits for the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2012, compared with EUR182 million
in financial 2011 (excluding an income of EUR5.1 million profit resulting from a
customer contract cancellation). This forecast is largely influenced by ALBA
Group's uncertain trading environment, particularly in the scrap and metals
segment, caused by, among other things, the potential impact of a decline in
crude steel production in Germany (already witnessed in the first four months
of 2012); intensive competition from other recyclers; and price volatility in
its non-iron metals business.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
Despite the decline in ALBA Group's profitability, we forecast that it will
generate stable funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR90 million in financial
2012. We anticipate that FFO will be more than sufficient to meet the group's
working capital as well as its increased capital expenditure (capex) this
year. We believe that capex will be in line with depreciation expenditure in
2012. Moreover, we anticipate that management will maintain a disciplined
approach in utilizing its free operating cash flow (FOCF) for debt repayment.
In our base-case credit scenario, we forecast that ALBA Group's credit metrics
for financial year 2012 will be in line with levels that we view as
commensurate with the 'BB-' rating, including Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO
to debt of about 15%.
Liquidity
We view ALBA Group's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. As of Dec.
31, 2011, ALBA Group had about EUR97 million of cash on its balance sheet. At
the same time, the group also had EUR82 million available under its EUR100 million
revolving credit facility (RCF), which expires in December 2013. We anticipate
that ALBA Group will generate positive FOCF in 2012, which, together with the
other available sources of cash, should allow the group to comfortably repay
approximately EUR37 million of debt maturing in 2012. Because of the
restrictions posed by its bank facility covenants, we forecast that ALBA Group
will have about EUR60 million-EUR70 million of capex in 2012, about EUR35 million of
which we consider to be maintenance capex.
In addition, sources of cash include an availability of EUR26 million under a
EUR70 million acquisition line, which can only be used to compensate
INTERSEROH's minority shareholders. The amount outstanding under Term Loan A,
the acquisition line, and the RCF (totaling approximately EUR307 million as of
Dec. 31, 2011) matures in December 2013. If this refinancing risk is not
addressed in a timely manner (about 12 months prior to maturity), then we
would likely reassess ALBA Group's liquidity as "weak." This is in line with
our criteria and would then result in a long-term corporate credit rating of
'B-'.
ALBA Group's credit facilities include various financial covenants. The
integrated group was in compliance with these covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011.
As per our forecasts, the headroom under these covenants is likely to remain
adequate in the next 12-18 months.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the EUR203 million unsecured notes maturing in 2018, issued
by ALBA Group, is 'B', two notches lower than the long-term corporate credit
rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '6', reflecting our expectation of
negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Although ALBA
Group currently owns approximately 85% of INTERSEROH, we understand that ALBA
Group will not seek to acquire the remaining 15% stake. Therefore, we expect
that at default some value would leak to the minority shareholders in
INTERSEROH.
The notes are subordinated to ALBA Group's existing senior secured facilities,
which consist of a EUR255 million Term Loan A (EUR245 million outstanding as of
Dec. 31, 2011), a EUR100 million RCF, and a EUR70 million acquisition line.
Importantly, the EUR70 million acquisition line, used to buy the outstanding
INTERSEROH shares from the minority shareholders (up to the actual 85%), is
assumed to be fully drawn at the point of default. In our view, ALBA Group
would reorganize in the event of a default, due to its strong business model.
Based on a combination of market multiple and discounted cash flow valuations,
we calculate a stressed enterprise value of about EUR640 million at the
hypothetical point of default in 2014. We assume that the insolvency procedure
would take place in Germany, which we view as a generally favorable
jurisdiction for creditors.
After deducting priority liabilities of about EUR180 million, we then deduct the
outstanding debt under the senior secured facilities, as well as other debt at
local facilities and prepetition interest. This results in an aggregate amount
of about EUR500 million. In our view, there could be upside to the recovery
rating if there were significantly less prior-ranking debt at default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of the essential nature of waste
services, along with ALBA Group's leading positions in most of its markets. It
also reflects the group's good customer diversity, which should enable it to
generate ratios that we consider to be commensurate with the current rating,
including adjusted FFO to debt of about 15%. We also anticipate sustained
profitability in the near term, despite potential volatility in revenues and
profits from the scrap and metals recycling and raw materials trading
businesses.
Downside rating risk could result from extended economic uncertainty, if this
were to reduce the overall profitability of ALBA Group's waste operation
contracts, or if these contracts were lost or unfavorably renegotiated.
Downside risk could also occur if the group's financial risk profile were to
deteriorate to lower levels than we consider commensurate with the current
rating, possibly due to the weakened operating performance in the scrap and
metals recycling and raw materials trading businesses. In addition, pressure
on the ratings would arise if the courts were to award compensation terms to
the minority shareholders that are materially different to the original
compensation terms.
Upside rating potential is currently limited, in our view, but would relate to
a track record of stable profitability, combined with a sustained improvement
in the group's financial risk profile in line with a "significant" financial
risk profile, with adjusted FFO to debt of about 20%.
