S&P base-case operating scenario

Weakening macroeconomic conditions in Europe on the back of the ongoing European sovereign debt crisis significantly changed ALBA Group's operating environment in the final quarter of 2011, compared with the first three quarters of last year. The weaker macroeconomic environment has resulted in declining general demand for scrap and lower prices for scrap paper, plastics, wood, and nonferrous metal. We anticipate that the difficult trading conditions will continue in 2012. Furthermore, we believe that ALBA Group's revenues will be negatively affected by its decision to withdraw from an unprofitable contract with a large customer in its service segment. However, we do anticipate that group revenues will benefit from the increasingly global reach of its scrap and metals business and also from new industrial customers in its waste operations segment. Overall, in our base case, we estimate that the group's revenues will decline by low-single digits in 2012.

We forecast that ALBA Group's reported EBITDA will decline by mid-single digits for the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2012, compared with EUR182 million in financial 2011 (excluding an income of EUR5.1 million profit resulting from a customer contract cancellation). This forecast is largely influenced by ALBA Group's uncertain trading environment, particularly in the scrap and metals segment, caused by, among other things, the potential impact of a decline in crude steel production in Germany (already witnessed in the first four months of 2012); intensive competition from other recyclers; and price volatility in its non-iron metals business.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario Despite the decline in ALBA Group's profitability, we forecast that it will generate stable funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR90 million in financial 2012. We anticipate that FFO will be more than sufficient to meet the group's working capital as well as its increased capital expenditure (capex) this year. We believe that capex will be in line with depreciation expenditure in 2012. Moreover, we anticipate that management will maintain a disciplined approach in utilizing its free operating cash flow (FOCF) for debt repayment.

In our base-case credit scenario, we forecast that ALBA Group's credit metrics for financial year 2012 will be in line with levels that we view as commensurate with the 'BB-' rating, including Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt of about 15%.

Liquidity

We view ALBA Group's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ALBA Group had about EUR97 million of cash on its balance sheet. At the same time, the group also had EUR82 million available under its EUR100 million revolving credit facility (RCF), which expires in December 2013. We anticipate that ALBA Group will generate positive FOCF in 2012, which, together with the other available sources of cash, should allow the group to comfortably repay approximately EUR37 million of debt maturing in 2012. Because of the restrictions posed by its bank facility covenants, we forecast that ALBA Group will have about EUR60 million-EUR70 million of capex in 2012, about EUR35 million of which we consider to be maintenance capex.

In addition, sources of cash include an availability of EUR26 million under a EUR70 million acquisition line, which can only be used to compensate INTERSEROH's minority shareholders. The amount outstanding under Term Loan A, the acquisition line, and the RCF (totaling approximately EUR307 million as of Dec. 31, 2011) matures in December 2013. If this refinancing risk is not addressed in a timely manner (about 12 months prior to maturity), then we would likely reassess ALBA Group's liquidity as "weak." This is in line with our criteria and would then result in a long-term corporate credit rating of 'B-'.

ALBA Group's credit facilities include various financial covenants. The integrated group was in compliance with these covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011. As per our forecasts, the headroom under these covenants is likely to remain adequate in the next 12-18 months.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the EUR203 million unsecured notes maturing in 2018, issued by ALBA Group, is 'B', two notches lower than the long-term corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '6', reflecting our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Although ALBA Group currently owns approximately 85% of INTERSEROH, we understand that ALBA Group will not seek to acquire the remaining 15% stake. Therefore, we expect that at default some value would leak to the minority shareholders in INTERSEROH.

The notes are subordinated to ALBA Group's existing senior secured facilities, which consist of a EUR255 million Term Loan A (EUR245 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011), a EUR100 million RCF, and a EUR70 million acquisition line. Importantly, the EUR70 million acquisition line, used to buy the outstanding INTERSEROH shares from the minority shareholders (up to the actual 85%), is assumed to be fully drawn at the point of default. In our view, ALBA Group would reorganize in the event of a default, due to its strong business model. Based on a combination of market multiple and discounted cash flow valuations, we calculate a stressed enterprise value of about EUR640 million at the hypothetical point of default in 2014. We assume that the insolvency procedure would take place in Germany, which we view as a generally favorable jurisdiction for creditors.

After deducting priority liabilities of about EUR180 million, we then deduct the outstanding debt under the senior secured facilities, as well as other debt at local facilities and prepetition interest. This results in an aggregate amount of about EUR500 million. In our view, there could be upside to the recovery rating if there were significantly less prior-ranking debt at default.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of the essential nature of waste services, along with ALBA Group's leading positions in most of its markets. It also reflects the group's good customer diversity, which should enable it to generate ratios that we consider to be commensurate with the current rating, including adjusted FFO to debt of about 15%. We also anticipate sustained profitability in the near term, despite potential volatility in revenues and profits from the scrap and metals recycling and raw materials trading businesses.

Downside rating risk could result from extended economic uncertainty, if this were to reduce the overall profitability of ALBA Group's waste operation contracts, or if these contracts were lost or unfavorably renegotiated. Downside risk could also occur if the group's financial risk profile were to deteriorate to lower levels than we consider commensurate with the current rating, possibly due to the weakened operating performance in the scrap and metals recycling and raw materials trading businesses. In addition, pressure on the ratings would arise if the courts were to award compensation terms to the minority shareholders that are materially different to the original compensation terms.

Upside rating potential is currently limited, in our view, but would relate to a track record of stable profitability, combined with a sustained improvement in the group's financial risk profile in line with a "significant" financial risk profile, with adjusted FFO to debt of about 20%.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009