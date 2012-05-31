(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Region of
Sardinia's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A' and removed them
from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also affirmed the Short-term
foreign currency rating at 'F1'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are
Negative. The action affects EUR1.8bn of loans and bonds outstanding.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's belief that Sardinia's funding system, based on
shares of major national taxes, should allow the region to maintain a favourable
balance of revenue and spending. The Negative Outlook is aligned with that on
Italy's sovereign ratings as the region's below average economic wealth
indicators means Fitch does not believe that a more than one-notch uplift above
Italy's sovereign rating is warranted.
A downgrade of Italy, or a decline in Sardinia's operating margin below the
5%-6% expected by Fitch, would be negative for the ratings. An upgrade is
difficult to envisage amid the ongoing eurozone debt crisis. However, if Italy's
Outlook was revised to Stable, Sardinia's Outlook could be revised accordingly
if the budgetary performance and economic indicators remain in line with the
agency's expectations.
Fitch does not expect changes in Sardinia's special statute of autonomy, which
prevents the national government from unilaterally altering the revenue/spending
mix. Fixed shares of major national taxes, ranging from 90% of VAT to 70% of
corporate income tax (CIT) should support tax resiliency, while the larger set
of responsibilities compared with ordinary regions allows a better
revenue/spending match.
In the agency's base case scenario, Sardinia's stock of bonds and loans should
remain flat at about EUR1.9bn by end-2014 as borrowing matches principal
repayment, as opposed to Sardinia's forecasts of frozen borrowing. Debt
management is prudent with 66% of debt outstanding carrying fixed rates. A debt
burden hovering around 30% of the budget size in Fitch's assumption compares
well with the 'A' rating category.
Fitch expects Sardinia's operating margin to halve to about 6% by 2013-2014 as
the region eventually takes over the responsibility of funding its local
authorities for about EUR300m. Fitch does not expect debt cover ratios with the
current balance to be above five years, while the debt servicing coverage ratio
with the operating balance will hover above 1.5x
Weak industry and a drop in internal consumption due to the phase out of
job-protection schemes may result in an unemployment rate rising towards 15% and
a GDP contraction of 2% in 2012 followed by a modest recovery. While Fitch
believes that sustaining population growth, even by R&D investment to retain
young researchers, should positively impact the economy over time, reliance on
tourism inflows, concentration of exports in refined oil products and
restructuring in the chemical sector will remain near-term challenges.
Fitch forecasts Sardinia's capex will shrink by 40% in 2012-2014 compared with
the previous three years. About EUR600m of annual spending will primarily fund
the completion of high-speed roads and the extraordinary maintenance of ports,
airports and schools, supporting tourism and demography retention. The good
track record of managing EU funds amid low proceeds from asset sales should be
conducive to avoiding deficit spending.
The administration's priority to overcome over the medium-term EUR1bn fund
balance deficit by continuing downsizing planned but not carried out investments
may trade off with the need to sustain the regional economy as the recession
further dents private sector confidence. In Fitch's base case scenario, the
contraction of the deficit is contingent upon the resumption of borrowing, which
has remained frozen since the mid-2000s.