May 31 - The high value of bids for Portuguese state-owned enterprises announced during Q112 means that asset sales should exceed the sovereign's target, Fitch Ratings believes. The number of sales is impressive - as well as other structural measures the sovereign has implemented - especially considering both the fragile underlying macroeconomic environment and competing asset sales across the eurozone.

Total proceeds from privatisations should exceed the EUR5bn programme target with the expected sale of TAP and ANA-Aeroportos de Portugal later this year, as well as the postal service and the freight branch of the rail operator. IMF data shows EUR3.3bn of revenue raised as of April.

This performance highlights both the realistic nature of the programme's privatisation target and the government's willingness to implement public-enterprise reform.

The final value of some state-owned companies may be trimmed by market liberalisation. The government is opening up many of the non-tradable sectors to more competition - which will make them a less attractive acquisition target.

A large part of the state-owned sector remains in financial difficulty, and has been the cause of several upward revisions to the general government debt and deficit figures since 2010. Most of the assets which are not being sold are being restructured, with the aim of achieving an operational balance by year end.

Caixa Geral de Depositos remains a fiscal liability for the sovereign. We estimate that the banking sector as a whole may need EUR6bn from the public sector this year - with further capital required if the banking sector deteriorates.