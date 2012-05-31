(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 - The high value of bids for Portuguese state-owned
enterprises announced during Q112 means that asset sales should exceed the
sovereign's target, Fitch Ratings believes. The number of sales is impressive -
as well as other structural measures the sovereign has implemented - especially
considering both the fragile underlying macroeconomic environment and competing
asset sales across the eurozone.
Total proceeds from privatisations should exceed the EUR5bn programme target
with the expected sale of TAP and ANA-Aeroportos de Portugal later this year, as
well as the postal service and the freight branch of the rail operator. IMF data
shows EUR3.3bn of revenue raised as of April.
This performance highlights both the realistic nature of the programme's
privatisation target and the government's willingness to implement
public-enterprise reform.
The final value of some state-owned companies may be trimmed by market
liberalisation. The government is opening up many of the non-tradable sectors to
more competition - which will make them a less attractive acquisition target.
A large part of the state-owned sector remains in financial difficulty, and has
been the cause of several upward revisions to the general government debt and
deficit figures since 2010. Most of the assets which are not being sold are
being restructured, with the aim of achieving an operational balance by year
end.
Caixa Geral de Depositos remains a fiscal liability for the sovereign. We
estimate that the banking sector as a whole may need EUR6bn from the public
sector this year - with further capital required if the banking sector
deteriorates.