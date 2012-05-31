(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded eight Spanish
autonomous communities. The agency has also affirmed one autonomous community.
The Outlooks are all Negative. In addition, the agency has downgraded three
credit-linked public sector entities (PSE) and assigned Negative Outlooks. The
respective bond issues/senior unsecured ratings have also been downgraded. A
full list of rating actions is below.
Fitch placed eight Autonomous Communities on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 9
March 2012, and indicated that it would resolve the RWN by end May. Following
the downgrades, the Long-term ratings of all the Autonomous Communities under
the common regime that were on RWN are now in the 'BBB' category, while the
Basque Country is rated 'A+' and the Autonomous Community of Madrid, which was
not been placed on RWN, is rated 'A-'.
The rating actions reflect the negative economic and market environment in
Spain, which has resulted in depressed fiscal revenues, and the structural
fiscal deficits of the regional administrations, which will require considerable
additional efforts to be reduced, and also the difficulties in accessing
long-term funding.
In resolving the RWN, Fitch specifically assessed four elements:
- The autonomous communities suffered from some under-funding by the state in
2011, which worsened the overall results. Large extraordinary expenditure that
should have been recorded in previous years also contributed to the significant
deterioration.
- The recent introduction of the Budgetary Stability and Financial
Sustainability (BSL) law is a positive step by the central government to instil
budgetary discipline in the regions. It establishes severe penalties for
non-compliance and allows central government to intervene directly in the
regions' finances if they fail to meet budget deficit targets. The ratings also
factor in the significant efforts that autonomous communities have made to meet
budgetary goals.
- The central government approved the economic and financial plans (EFP) of 16
autonomous communities on 17 May. Only Asturias' plan was not approved but this
is not yet a cause for concern. Most of the plans show a projected decline in
current revenue for 2012 and a strong recovery in 2013. However, despite
reducing operating expenditure, most of the autonomous communities expect to
report a negative operating balance in 2012. Many austerity measures have been
introduced but to date only limited structural reforms have been implemented
that address the sustainability of basic services funded by autonomous
communities (notably healthcare and education).
- Regions still face significant financing pressure in 2012 as a large
proportion of debt falls due in the second half of the year. Fitch understands
that central government is actively seeking ways of easing liquidity for the
regions and also looking at setting up instruments to facilitate long-term
funding at more affordable rates.
The downgrade of the Autonomous Community of Madrid is in part due to the
significant increase in debt incurred in the 2010-12 period, which Fitch
considers very unlikely to be reduced, as well as the negative economic
environment in Spain.
Fitch notes that the intrinsic rating of the weakest regions could be lower than
their actual rating but the control and monitoring measures introduced by the
central government and the fact that debt servicing is a priority expenditure
item help to support at least an investment grade rating. The central government
has indicated that some mechanisms to support liquidity and more particularly to
allow regions to pay their debt coming due in 2012 will soon be designed.
Nevertheless, Fitch will continue to monitor the ability and continued
willingness of central government to support and control regional finances. Any
weakening of this support would result in further negative rating actions. The
more severe downgrades of the regions of Andalusia, Murcia and the Canary
Islands reflect their large refinancing pressures in 2012 and their weaker than
national average economic environment, which Fitch believes will delay their
financial recovery.
The Negative Outlooks reflect the general market environment in Spain and the
still weak economic and fiscal context for the autonomous communities, which
heightens the execution risk of implementing the austerity measures.
Non-compliance with the EFP, as well as increasing liquidity pressure could lead
to further negative rating action.
The central government has presented its 2012 budget, and the reduction in
funding for the autonomous communities means that current revenues were revised
downwards, equal to an average 1.3% decline compared with 2011. Despite
reductions in operating expenditure, most of the autonomous communities expect
to report negative operating balances in 2012, which would represent about 6.2%
of their combined operating revenues. Fitch believes that negative operating
balances may persist over the medium term. The agency takes some comfort from
the recent legislation which makes debt servicing a priority spending over
commercial obligations.
The individual regional deficit as a proportion of GDP for 2011 was larger than
planned. The compliance with the 2012 deficit target of 1.5% is still
challenging. However, it may still be possible to reach it, thanks to a
reduction in capital investment rather than as a result of successfully
implementing structural reforms. It will also depend on the willingness of
central government to implement the BSL.
The rating actions are as follows:
Autonomous Community of Andalusia
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; off
RWN; Negative Outlook
Short-term rating downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1' ; off RWN
Autonomous Community of Asturias
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; off
RWN; Negative Outlook
Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; off RWN
Autonomous Community of the Basque Country
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA'; off
RWN; Negative Outlook
Short-term rating downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; off RWN
Transport Consortium of Bizkaia
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; off
RWN; Negative Outlook
Short-term rating downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; off RWN
The ratings are credit-linked to the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country.
Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; off
RWN; Negative Outlook
Short-term rating downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1'; off RWN
Viviendas Sociales e Infraestructuras de Canarias SA (Visocan)
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'A-'; off
RWN; Negative Outlook
The ratings are credit-linked to the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands
Autonomous Community of Cantabria
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; off
RWN; Negative Outlook
Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; off RWN
Instituto de Finanzas de Cantabria (ICAF)
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; off
RWN; Negative Outlook
Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
The ratings are credit-linked to the Autonomous Community of Cantabria.
Autonomous Community of Castile-La Mancha
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'BBB-'; off RWN;
Negative Outlook
Short-term rating affirmed at 'F3'; off RWN
Autonomous Community of Catalonia
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+';
off RWN; Negative Outlook
Short-term rating downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; off RWN
Autonomous Community of Madrid
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
Negative Outlook Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Autonomous Community of Murcia
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; off
RWN; Negative Outlook
short-term rating downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1'; off RWN