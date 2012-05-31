Rationale
The ratings on Irish building materials group CRH PLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' view of its strong market shares and highly diversified portfolio across products and
markets, and are underpinned by the group's solid free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation.
Offsetting these strengths is the group's significant exposure to cyclical new construction and
energy- and capital-intensive processes. In addition, CRH has a meaningful concentration in the
U.S. (accounting for 45% of group sales and 46% of group EBITDA in 2011). The exposure to a
number of markets subject to sovereign concerns in Europe--including Ireland, Portugal, and
Spain--is modest (together accounting for less than 5% of 2011 reported group EBITDA). CRH's
"intermediate" financial risk profile reflects ongoing spending on acquisitions and is the
primary ratings constraint. In our view, the group's exposure to its home market of Ireland does
not impair the ratings, given the group's diversified income base and liquidity resources, and
the local nature of its taxable income.
S&P base-case operating scenario
CRH's revenues increased in 2011 by 5.3%, which was in line with our base-case credit
scenario, after sales decreased in the past three years. In our base case, we anticipate that
CRH's revenues will continue to grow organically (excluding acquisition activity) by low-to-mid
single digits in 2012. This will largely result from some successful price increases and some
moderate improvement in its North American operations, rather than meaningful volume-based
growth.
CRH's reported EBITDA margin of 9.2% for 2011 remained structurally lower than that of its
heavy material peers because of the group's sizable distribution activity. Reported
like-for-like EBITDA declined by EUR51 million in 2011, due to increased input costs coupled
with a delay in passing cost inflation on to consumers. This increase in input costs was not
completely offset by CRH's successful cost savings of EUR154 million as a part of its now-EUR2
billion cost-efficiency program spanning 2007-2011. Overall, we note that CRH's energy cost
balance is meaningful, at about 9.5% of group revenues. Key input costs are split 15%
electricity, 50% asphalt, and 25%-30% fuel.
In our base-case scenario, we forecast that CRH's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin
will increase slightly to about 9.5% in 2012, and will further improve over the medium-to-longer
term due to the group's increasing concentration on its high-margin-generating materials
segment. We note, however, that increasing labor costs do present a challenge to the sector. We
believe peers will likely struggle to pass those fully on to customers. This will likely result
in some delay in margin recovery across the sector.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
Despite the ongoing difficult market conditions in 2011, CRH was able to maintain its credit
metrics at the levels commensurate with the current rating with funds from operations (FFO) to
debt of about 30%. The group continues to generate high cash flow despite increased dividend
payouts this year, a step-up in capital expenditure (capex) in 2011 to EUR576 million, and
acquisition activity (EUR528 million spent in 2011, EUR230 million spent so far in 2012). We
note, however, that acquisition spending is partly covered by asset sales (EUR442 million in
2011). We believe that CRH will continue to undertake bolt-on acquisitions should the right
opportunities arise. We also anticipate that CRH will increase its capex and its dividend
payouts over the rating horizon of 24 months.
Nevertheless, we anticipate that CRH's credit metrics will remain at FFO to debt of
moderately more than 30% in 2012, which we consider adequate for the current rating. We believe
management has a strong track record of counteracting any adverse market developments by
reducing discretionary spending such as acquisition activity, dividends, and capex, and thereby
protecting the group's balance sheet. We therefore anticipate that CRH will continue to generate
strong FOCF consistently in the future, despite likely working capital swings and an increase in
capex. Overall, the group's near-term approach to acquisition spending and actions to protect
cash flow generation remain important parameters for the stability of the ratings and the
outlook.
We believe that the recent settlement with SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestao,
SGPS, S.A. (SEMAPA; not rated) over the cement joint venture Secil--which led to the
sale of CRH's 49% stake in the joint venture and the receipt of a EUR564.5 million payment from
SEMAPA--will likely support an improvement in credit metrics in the near term and provide a
cushion for ratings downside for the time being. Nevertheless, we believe that CRH's management
will likely consider the proceeds from the sale to be funds for discretionary spending rather
than for paying down the group's debt.
Liquidity
The short-term credit rating is 'A-2'. We consider CRH's liquidity to be "adequate," under
our criteria. As of Dec. 31, 2011, significant cash balances of EUR1.29 billion, EUR29 million
in liquid investments, and about EUR1.9 billion in undrawn committed lines (of which EUR135
million are maturing within one year) support liquidity sources. CRH has successfully refinanced
EUR0.6 billion of near-term facilities with a EUR1.5 billion syndicated, five-year bank
facility. This, combined with our forecast of solid positive discretionary cash flow generation
before potential acquisition spending, amply covers the EUR519 million of debt due in 2012, and
should be sufficient to cover additional EUR1.5 billion debt maturities until December 2014. We
believe, however, that a meaningful part of the group's cash balance will be utilized for
acquisition spending over time, which is our main rationale for maintaining an "adequate"
liquidity assessment rather than a potential "strong" one.
Management has stated that it intends to continue acquisition-related spending in the near
term. However, the magnitude of investments will depend on the developments in the group's end
markets. In addition, we believe that the group's "adequate" liquidity position will allow it to
fund the negative first-half intra-year working capital seasonality. We forecast FOCF of about
EUR750 million in 2012, despite a likely pickup of capex in 2012 (we estimate about EUR600
million of capex in 2012).
CRH successfully completed an issue of EUR500 million seven-year Eurobonds at a coupon rate
of 5% in January 2012.
Some of CRH's bank debt, private placements, and available lines are subject to maintenance
financial covenants, including a minimum half-yearly tested 4.5x EBITDA net interest coverage
limit and a minimum net worth of EUR5 billion. Depending on the underlying credit documentation,
we note that covenant calculations allow for certain exceptions, such as acquisition- and joint
venture-related amendments. These might make it difficult to predict covenant headroom at all
times. However, we believe CRH should continue to meet all covenants with sufficient headroom.
Reported EBITDA net interest coverage was 7.4x and net worth was EUR12.1 billion at year-end
Dec. 31, 2011.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that CRH's credit metrics should remain at levels
commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating, such as FFO to debt of 30%-35%. Specifically we anticipate
adjusted FFO to debt of moderately more than 30% at year-end 2012, recovering gradually to about
the mid-30s thereafter. It also reflects our belief that CRH will likely continue to generate
healthy free cash flow, and takes into consideration an ongoing difficult trading environment
and some acquisition activity. Any substantial recovery in the group's sales and profitability
generation will likely stem from significant operating leverage at CRH's U.S. operations once
the industry recovery gains traction in this market. However, we do not believe that this is
likely to occur before 2013.
Downward rating pressure could arise if credit metrics were below our guideline for the
rating and if we were to consider them unlikely to recover in the short term. This could be the
case if CRH were to spend a total of EUR1.5 billion on acquisitions at once over the next few
months, which we consider unlikely at this stage, or if its key markets were to become more
depressed (particularly the U.S. and Central European markets). Lastly, CRH's inability to pass
on increased input costs to customers could pressurize operating results. The group's near-term
approach to acquisition spending and actions to protect cash flow generation remain, in our
view, the most important parameters for the stability of the ratings and outlook at this stage
We could consider raising the ratings if CRH were to improve and sustain its credit metrics
at the upper end of the range commensurate with its "intermediate" financial risk profile. This
would mean adjusted FFO to debt in the high 30% bracket. In our view, such an improvement seems
unlikely at this stage, given the group's planned acquisition spending.
