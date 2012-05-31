(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 -
OVERVIEW
-- On May 8, 2012, we erroneously lowered our rating on EDT FTPYME Pastor
3's class B notes, following our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain.
-- As this class of notes benefits from a European Investment Fund
guarantee, we have today corrected this error by raising our rating on the
class B notes to 'AAA (sf)'.
-- EDT FTPYME Pastor 3 is a 2005 -vintage CLO transaction of secured and
unsecured loans granted by Banco Pastor to Spanish SMEs.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected by raising to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA+ (sf)'
its credit rating on EDT FTPYME Pastor 3 Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class B notes (see
list below).
On April 26, 2012, we lowered to 'BBB+' from 'A' our long-term sovereign
rating on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2), in light of Spain's
deteriorating economy (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt
Concerns; Outlook Negative"). Under our 2011 nonsovereign ratings criteria, we
cap our ratings on structured finance transactions with assets in
investment-grade-rated European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone)
sovereigns at six notches above our rating on the related sovereign (see
"Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And
Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011). Therefore, our criteria now cap our
ratings on transactions with underlying assets in Spain at 'AA+' (from 'AAA'
before our downgrade of Spain).
Due to an error, we applied these criteria and, on May 8, 2012, lowered to
'AA+ (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)' our rating on EDT FTPYME Pastor 3's class B notes
(see "Various Rating Actions Taken On 98 Tranches In 85 Spanish
Securitizations Following Sovereign Downgrade").
However, as this class of notes has been guaranteed by the European Investment
Fund (EIF; AAA/Stable/A-1+) since closing, we should have applied our 2008
guarantee criteria, not our 2011 nonsovereign ratings criteria to this
transaction (see "European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance
Transactions," published on Aug. 28, 2008). We have therefore corrected this
error by raising our rating on EDT FTPYME Pastor 3's class B notes back to
'AAA (sf)', to reflect the support provided by the EIF guarantee.
EDT FTPYME Pastor 3 is a Spanish collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
transaction that closed in December 2005. This portfolio, originated by Banco
Pastor S.A., comprises secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small
and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in their normal course of business.
